Dubai: The website of the National Library and Archives is honored for its modern and advanced technologies by Liferay, at all levels in the work environment. The website stands out as the comprehensive digital platform. It provides the public with important pages from the memory of the UAE and its glorious history, with high technical specifications that provide historical data for more than 50 years of the history of the UAE.

The honor ceremony was in conjunction with GITEX Global 2022, in Dubai, where the website of the National Library and Archives has been applauded for its modern technologies that support the work environment and enhances the comprehensive management system and the customer journey.

Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives said: “The modernization and development of the website as an updated digital portal that is open to online visitors, provides a window into the nation, represented by a historical platform that highlights the identity of the National Library and Archives.”

He added: “We have ensured that the site is easy to navigate for those interested in research and publications on the history of the UAE. The high-speed digital platform with its new look, development, and modernization, serves as a reference for professionals and students keen to learn about the country’s rich history.”

Moreover, he thanked the team working on the project of the website of the National Library and Archives and encouraged to keep pace with the progress witnessed in real time to continue renewed innovation and technical excellence while harnessing modern technologies to serve the preservation and availability of the nation’s memory.

Abdul Aziz Al Am-Amim, Head of Information Technology Department at the National Library and Archives, expressed his happiness with the honor that the website received, and considered it a global testimony to the quality and importance of the website, its content and its historical platform.

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager- Liferay Middle East and Africa stated, “Digital experience platforms are core to overall customer experience in present times. In a world where technology is empowering customers to create highly personalized experiences and end users opting for the ‘smart city’ life, it is vital to upgrade digital interfaces to be future ready in line with global standards. National Library and Archives has managed to achieve a commendable feat by creating this oxymoron of history presented in a modern way without compromising on cultural and historic nuances. We are pleased to honor them for this paradigm shift and visionary approach to digital experiences.”

-Ends-

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Suhas Pandit Shweta Soni

suhas@narrativemena.com shweta@narrativemena.com