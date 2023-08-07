Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The National Auto Award is thrilled to announce the official launch of its website in Saudi Arabia, coinciding with the opening of the much-anticipated "Vote Now" section. Automotive enthusiasts and industry professionals can now visit the website to participate in the prestigious voting process and select the best cars in each category for 2023.

As the National Auto Award enters its 11th year, it continues to celebrate excellence, innovation, and craftsmanship in the automotive industry. The event has become the most awaited celebration of automotive brilliance in the Kingdom.

The website's launch marks a significant milestone in the National Auto Award's journey, providing a dedicated platform for car enthusiasts and participants to engage with the event like never before. The user-friendly interface offers an immersive experience, showcasing the latest updates, event details, and information about the esteemed award categories.

Vote Now: Celebrating the Best in the Industry

By unveiling the "Vote Now" section, the National Auto Award invites everyone to be an integral part of the selection process. Participants can now cast their votes for the best cars in each category for the year 2023. The award includes 11 categories varying from sports, super sports, luxury cars, and much more…

"We are excited to launch the National Auto Award's official website and present the 'Vote Now' section to our esteemed audience," said Walid Karanouh, Founder of the National Auto Award. Our mission has always been to make the event accessible and inclusive, and the public's engagement in the voting process enhances the true spirit of the National Auto Award."

How to Cast Your Vote

Voting for the best cars in each category is simple and accessible. Participants can visit the official National Auto Award website https://nationalautoaward.com/ and navigate to the "Vote Now" section. There, they will find the list of award categories and the nominated cars for 2023. Participants will contribute to shaping the future of automotive recognition in the Kingdom by selecting their preferred choices.

The voting process will remain open for a limited time, and participants are encouraged to cast their votes before the deadline to ensure their favorite cars have a chance to win.

The National Auto Award invites all automotive enthusiasts, industry professionals, and the public to visit the website, cast their votes, and be part of this remarkable celebration of automotive brilliance.