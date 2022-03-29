The very first selection of the MICHELIN Guide in the Middle-East

This 2022 vintage will be revealed in June

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France /PRNewswire/ -- Home to more than two hundred nationalities, Dubai has emerged from a trading port in the Arabian Gulf to become one of the world's most diverse business and travel destinations. Thanks to this dynamism, Dubai developed a very interesting dining culture which takes influence from cuisines from around the world, including the emirate's very own Arabic specialties.

"We are delighted to announce that Dubai will be joining the MICHELIN Guide family. Our team of inspectors is already in the field, in order to prepare the first selection of restaurants, which will be revealed in June." announced Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, "We will be showcasing the best of Dubai's gastronomy, to reflect not just the sophistication that the city is famed for, but also the wide diversity of cuisines that the city's location and history provide."

The distinct contrasts of old and new in Dubai are not only reflected in its architectural marvels and the traditional souks but also in its authentic Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisines and international dining options fronted by world-renowned chefs.

Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing added: "Already one of the world's most popular destination, this latest accolade for Dubai is also recognition of its emergence as a global gastronomy hub, inspired by the goal of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the world's most sought-after destination and the best city to live and work in. With Dubai home to thousands of restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from fine dining to street food, and talented Chefs, the MICHELIN Guide Dubai will provide a fresh perspective and new insights into the diversity, creativity and multi-cultural nature of Dubai's culinary offering. We are excited to discover the special selection for Dubai."

The selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied all over the world, by the inspectors of the MICHELIN Guide, based on its universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef through the cuisine and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu. These are applied to all the selected restaurants in order to help gastronomes from around the world make an informed choice from among high-quality options.

The MICHELIN Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, the most revered of which are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars. One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants for "high quality cooking that is worth a stop," Two MICHELIN Stars for "excellent cooking that is worth a detour," and Three MICHELIN Stars for "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey."

Besides the coveted star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three course meals.

The full 2022 selection of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai restaurants worldwide will be available on the MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com, and on the MICHELIN Guide App, available for free on iOS and Android, where users can research restaurants following their locations, cuisine types, or additional features, in order to find the perfect match.

The MICHELIN Guide is settled in 35 destinations. A destination covered by the MICHELIN Guide is a city, a region or a country which is regularly visited by our inspectors, who evaluate restaurants there, in order to build their yearly selection.

Today, we propose a 36th destination to food lovers: Dubai.

