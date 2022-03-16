Dubai - MENALAC is gearing up for the industry’s biggest night yet - the MENALAC Awards 2022 Gala – an evening dedicated to honouring the best attractions, products, and people that the MENA region’s leisure and attractions space has to offer.

The MENALAC’s Awards Gala is in its fourth edition and will take place on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, DIFC – Dubai, from 7pm to 11pm.

The prestigious MENALAC Awards has racked up a total of 134 nominations across 26 awards categories. The awards have been judged by 39 industry experts - each split into four different jury groups to ensure fair judging. Independent auditors will now review the judges’ scores and establish winners in each category that will be announced on the awards night.

The MENALAC Awards 2022 Gala Night is the Oscars of the MENA region’s leisure & entertainment industry, recognising excellence, achievements, and setting new benchmarks of success.

The celebration will be a high-profile evening affair, where the best of the MENA region’s leisure & attractions industry will come together to honour and celebrate achievements. Top decision makers, founders, owners, and CEO’s of the region’s leading operations and global suppliers are expected to be in attendance.

The Gala Night will start off with a complimentary welcome cocktail, giving guests a chance to mingle and network before settling down to dinner and the awards ceremony.

Mike Rigby, Chairperson of the MENALAC Events Committee and Executive VP, Middle East & India, Whitewater says “The MENALAC Awards Gala Night is the industry’s most glamourous catch-up evening attracting top attendance. This has become a great forum for brands that align with celebration, winning, fun and entertainment to be noticed. We are grateful to all our esteemed sponsors for backing all our initiatives especially the awards gala where the industry comes together to celebrate some fantastic achievements of the last year”

MENALAC are proud to announce the following sponsors:

Silver Sponsors

Play Enterprises, led by the founder and owner Sheikha Monira said, “ We’re proud to support such large and prominent entity in the leisure industry, MENALAC - who is continually trying to raise the standards of the MENA Leisure & Attractions Industry through its many initiatives. Play Enterprises is proud/honoured to support the education, information & networking initiatives as well as the awards which is in such a positive way raising the benchmarking standards of the industry and in turn raising the profile of our wonderful industry.

Abdullah Al Othaim Leisure & Tourism Co, Upon sponsoring MENALAC, Kareem Fayed the General Manager of Entertainment at Abdullah Al Othaim Leisure comments, “It’s our absolute pleasure to sponsor the MENALAC awards, which Abdullah Al Othaim Leisure has done over the years. Abdullah Al Othaim as a brand stands for excellence and we’re excited to be part of such a prominent event in the leisure and attractions industry that honours excellence, bringing the best of the industry together under one roof on this prestigious night.”

Bob’s Space Racers has been a continued supporter of the MENALAC Awards and has been a sponsor for all its editions since inception. Jack Cook, President of Bob’s Space Racers says ”We are a firm believer that when the benchmarking standards grow across the industry, the industry and all its players grow. The MENALAC Awards 2020 is a definite step in that direction, where the best of best across the many award categories are recognized. Brands benefit immensely from the recognition, setting standards for others to emulate. Bob’s Space Racers is honored to Sponsor the MENALAC AWARDS”

Bronze Sponsors

Amusement Services international LLC founded by its CEO Prakash Vivekanand one of the region’s most recognised suppliers of leisure and entertainment products says upon being a Bronze sponsor, "MENALAC and its Awards program has grown in stature over the years as it truly recognises and celebrates the best venues, products and services in the MENA Leisure and Entertainment industry. The number of entries for the awards program and sell out participation by the industry for awards night highlights the importance of the event and what it means to the industry. We are indeed proud to be associated with the same"

SPREE INTERACTIVE with its Co-Founder and Managing Director Jonathan Nowak Delgado, says “SPREE INTERACTIVE is excited to be part of the MENA Leisure & Attraction industry’s success story, a region that is opening enormous opportunities and is known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, surprising everyone with its superlative offerings. Spree Interactive has made a strong foray into this thrilling market space with plans to grow across the region and are delighted to throw our weight behind the industry’s biggest celebration of excellence – The MENALAC Awards Gala. We are most enthused and cant’ wait for the celebration night to unfold”

Gala Dinner And Reception Sponsors

Trampo Extreme led by the COO Ghassan Assi, says upon sponsoring Gala Dinner, “It is Party Time and the industry must celebrate, having come out of one its most challenging times recently. Kudos to MENALAC in leading the way and hosting the awards to celebrate the industry as it emerges stronger in the coming days. Trampo Extreme is delighted to be a proud partner and sponsor of this celebratory evening.

Unique Hospitality will also be acting as sponsors for MENALAC’s Gala Dinner and Gala Reception. Ali Al Sagri, CEO, Unique Hospitality says: “As a brand Unique Hospitality stands for excellence and outstanding experiences. We are happy to be part of an evening that celebrates and recognizes excellence and honours those who are the best in offering outstanding experiences. MENALAC Awards are thus a perfect fit for Unique Hospitality to align with and we are happy and honoured to come onboard as a sponsor.”

Afterparty Sponsors

There will be an afterparty to celebrate the MENALAC Gala Awards for the year 2022. Whitewater and Worldwide Zoo will be proudly sponsoring the prestigious event afterparty, and look forward to celebrating with all the attendees.

For more information about the Gala Awards, please visit www.menalac.org

About MENALAC:

Established in 2014, the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC) is a not-for-profit platform representing the Leisure, Entertainment and Attractions industry in the Middle East and North Africa.



With over 470 operations and 200 brands from 22 countries in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region including Pakistan and Afghanistan, MENALAC offers great benefits to the industry as a platform for stakeholders to interact and stay informed. It has been set up under the aegis of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Dubai Association Centre in 2016 when leading companies within the region’s entertainment industry, including Theme Parks, Visitor Attractions, Water Parks and Family Entertainment Centres companies joined forces to form a council to support the growth and development of the industry.

The Council was established as a platform to promote safe operations, regional development, professional growth and commercial success of the amusement industry and to be an indispensable resource for the Council’s members and an international authority for the attraction industry.

Website: www.menalac.org/en

Twitter: @Menalac

LinkedIn: @Menalac

For more information, please contact: SOCIATE PR

Malek Shlone, Arabic PR Executive & Social Media Maestro

Email: malek.shlone@sociate.ae