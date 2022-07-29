Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBSRC) announced that registration for the 17th International Conference on Space Operations (SpaceOps 2023) is now open. The conference, one of the world's leading and premier events in the space sector, will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 6 to 10, with the underlying theme "Invest in Space to Serve Earth and Beyond." The event, the first of its kind in the Arab world, is hosted by the MBRSC in collaboration with the SpaceOps Organization.

SpaceOps 2023 will bring together world-class scientists, practitioners, engineers, and leaders in the space industry to discuss the latest research, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovations in the space sector. The most recent advancements in robotics, human elements, earth orbiting missions, and deployments to the Moon and Mars, among other topics, are to be discussed in detail at the event.

The event follows the successful International Astronautical Congress, the world's largest space conference, which was held in Dubai for the first time in 2021 and hosted by the MBRSC. Hosting SpaceOps 2023 is part of the UAE's strategic vision to develop its space programme and strengthen partnerships with leading space organisations around the world.

The registration to SpaceOps 2023 is now online through the following link: spaceops2023.org/registration

About MBRSC:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, founded in 2006, is home to the UAE National Space Programme. The Centre builds and operates earth observation satellites, offering imaging and data analysis services to clients around the world. It has launched the DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and the KhalifaSat, which was developed 100% in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers. The Centre also launched the Emirates Mars Mission “Hope Probe”, which became the first Arab interplanetary mission to reach the Martian orbit on 9 February 2021. The Hope Probe is currently gathering key scientific data about Mars’ atmosphere.

Recently, the Centre announced the launch of the Emirates Lunar Mission, the first Emirati and Arab mission to explore the Moon and plans to develop MBZ-SAT, the most advanced commercial satellite in the region in the field of high-resolution satellite imagery. Furthermore, MBRSC hosted the 72nd edition of the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2021, the world’s premier space event, in Dubai. The UAE has become the first Arab nation to host the IAC since its establishment in 1950. The Centre is also responsible for the UAE Astronaut Programme, which saw the launch of Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first Emirati Astronaut, to the International Space Station on a scientific mission in 2019, and the development of the Mars 2117 Programme to build a human colony on Mars.