The London Institute of Banking & Finance MENA (LIBF MENA), the leading provider of banking and financial education in the region, has established a partnership with the Academy of Banking Namibia on November 8th, 2022.

The London Institute of Banking & Finance MENA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Academy of Banking Namibia during a virtual signing ceremony that was witnessed by Alex Fraser, Chief Executive of The London Institute of Banking & Finance and Dr Ester Kali ,The Chairperson of the board ) of the Academy of Banking Namibia.

The relationship intends to strengthen the learning and development of the banking and finance sector within the country. With the pace of current trends and disruption, it is an excellent opportunity to provide specialised professional as well as higher education in banking and finance. Under the agreement, the Academy of Banking Namibia will deliver bespoke programmes in the region accredited, recognised, and developed, by The London Institute of Banking and Finance – the only professional body in the finance sector with Taught Degree Awarding Powers.

The London Institute of Banking & Finance was established to advance banking and finance by providing outstanding education and thinking tailored to the needs of businesses, individuals and society. The Academy of Banking Namibia serves as the professional and educational body for banking education in Namibia, specialising in providing banking training ad certifications to individuals. LIBF MENA is now developing relationships throughout the southern region of Africa.

Kareem Refaay, Managing Director of The London Institute of Banking & Finance MENA, said: “We are delighted to build a relationship with the Academy of Banking Namibia. We intend to collaborate on every level and aspect to develop programmes that truly befit the needs and wants of the country’s financial sector.

“LIBF will leverage over 140 years of heritage in the banking and finance industry – and the inputs and insights of our world-class faculty members – to develop new offerings and provide enhanced opportunities for continuous professional development in Namibia’s financial sector.”

Etuna Megameno Ashipala of the Academy of Banking Namibia said: “It is a great honour to sign the education cooperation MoU between the Academy of Banking Namibia and The London Institute of Banking & Finance. This MoU commits us to work together towards our common goal, the pursuit of the banking and finance industry. At this moment of celebration, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone whose dedication and efforts have contributed to the finalisation of this MoU. In particular, I would like to thank Mr. Kareem Refaay, Managing Director, and the entire team. Their insights and kindness have made the signing of this MoU a reality.

“In closing, I would like to say that I am confident that through our efforts and commitment, we will be able to achieve more and to be able to continue to develop an even stronger partnership. I would like to take this opportunity to express that Academy of Banking Namibia will ensure a successful implementation of this MoU.”

About LIBF

LIBF is an internationally recognised organisation delivering outstanding financial education to banks and other organisations in MENA.

Insight Discovery in the UAE has been retained by LIBF MENA to handle their strategic communications in the Middle East.

The London Institute of Banking & Finance exists to advance banking and finance by providing outstanding education and thinking, tailored to the needs of business, individuals and society. Founded in the City of London in 1879, for over 140 years, The London Institute of Banking & Finance remains the only banking and finance professional body with degree awarding powers.

LIBF MENA provides an array of solutions to cater the education and training needs of the banking and finance sector in the Gulf Council Countries, and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Its programmes have helped thousands of people improve their skills and progress their careers, transforming businesses – as well as benefitting communities – across the region.