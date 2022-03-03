Islam El-Baz, Executive Vice President Of Z-Advisor, Announced The Start Of The Company's Business In The Egyptian Market, And That Its Brand Was Launched Starting From The Current Year 2022 As An Economic Institution That Provides All Integrated And Innovative Solutions With A New Thought And A Different Vision For The Economic And Commercial Sector In Egypt, Especially The Real Estate Sector, Including This Includes Providing All Financial, Marketing, Technical And Engineering Studies, Targeting Sales Of EGP 2 Billion During The Current Year.

Al-Baz Added That the Company Serves as A Roadmap for Investors and Businessmen Before and After the Launch of Their New Projects, And This Comes by Exploiting the Available Opportunities and Providing Various Types of Support to Their Companies in Economic or Commercial Terms and Supporting Them from The First Moment in Establishing Their Entity, Through Three Main Arms of The Company Are:

Z-Advisor Investments.

Z-Advisor Consultations.

Z-Advisor Advertising.

Al-Baz Indicated That All Three Arms of The Company Will Cooperate to Provide a Set of Integrated and Advanced Solutions That the Investor Needs, Starting from The Study of The Idea and Planning, All the Way to The Implementation and Completion of The Project Stages.

Through The Activities and Tasks of These Arms, Z-Advisor Aims to Provide an Integrated Set of Services to Its Clients, Whether Developers, Investors or Those Wishing to Invest, Through Three Directions Represented In:

Investments Of Various Orientations, Whether Real Estate, Commercial, Industrial and Other Different Fields.

Economic, Technical and Specialized Consultations in Many Fields.

Marketing And Promotional Services, Advertising, Public Relations, Event Management and Marketing Activities of All Kinds.

And He Explained That The Initial Arm, Z-Advisor Investment, Aims To Provide Support Services To All Those Wishing To Invest In The Commercial, Industrial And Real Estate Fields Of All Kinds (Residential - Coastal - Investment), With A Focus On Modern Development Areas Such As (The New Administrative Capital - EL-ALAMEIN City – Al- GALALA City And Different New Urban Communities), By Nominating Selected Real Estate Investment Opportunities That Are Commensurate With The Requirements Of The Market.

He Added That The Tasks Of The Second Arm, Z-Advisor Consultations, Are To Provide Integrated Assistance, Advisory And Technical Services To Help Investors Understand The Nature Of The Market And The Investment Opportunities Available To Them, And Providing Integrated Solutions To It To Help Investors Of All Kinds And Size Of Their Business To Conduct Market Studies, As Well As Search For Investment Opportunities, And Also Providing Services Related To Establishing Companies And Launching Them To The Market, With A Focus On The Various Success Factors For The Various Economic, Investment And Commercial Fields.

And The Company Believes In The Importance Of Industry And That It Is The Main Thrust To Advance The Wheel Of Development And Achieve Sustainable Development, “Al-Baz” Explained That The Company Will Be One Of The Leading Companies In Providing An Integrated Package Of Support Services In Industrial Activity, By Making Agreements With Industrial Development Companies To Create Investment Opportunities For Various Activities, And It Will Be The Beginning In Small And Medium Industries, Up To Giant Industrial Companies, Through Integrated Industrial Studies, To Nominate The Best Industrial Areas In Proportion To The Type Of Industrial Activity Required, Whether In Terms Of Logistics Services And Technical And Technical Support.

This Is in Addition to The Third Arm, Z-Advisor Advertising, Which Specializes in All Different Advertising Services, Whether Marketing, Promotional, Advertising, Public Relations, Event Management, Marketing Activities, Media and Promotional Campaigns of All Kinds, Including Organizing Exhibitions and Conferences, To Be One of The Distinguished Companies by Providing High-Quality and Advanced Technologies to The Egyptian Market That Appear for The First Time Through the Company.

Al-Baz Also Stressed That Z-Advisor Has Included a Selected Elite in Every Activity, Who Are Strong Cadres and Have Long and Professional Experiences in All Different Economic, Investment, Technical and Financial Sectors So That They Can Actually Implement Those Consultations in Reality.

Al-Baz Indicated That “Knowledge” Is the Secret and The Key to Success, And That Is the Main Pillar in The Thought and Strategy of the Z-Advisor Company, Which Was Launched with It to Reflect the Meaning and Value of The Name and The Quality of Services Provided to Its Clients, So That the Correct and Documented “Information” Is the Main Support for The Distinction and Uniqueness of The Real and Different Value Provided by The Company to Its Clients.

-Ends-