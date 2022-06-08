The company’s participation is aimed at increasing the awareness of modern construction technology in the country

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a leader in construction technology, participated in the BIM Saudi Arabia Conference and Expo 2022 that took place from May 30 to 31, 2022, at the Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel. The conference was conducted to promote the benefits of BIM technology among construction professionals in Saudi Arabia, owing to the rapid increase in construction activities.

Trimble is serving the market for over eighteen years to date and has worked on major projects in the country such as the Riyadh Metro, The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), aims to educate construction professionals about the importance of Constructible BIM and its effects on cost reduction, improving complex projects, and handling tasks more efficiently. The company’s participation in BIM Saudi Arabia Conference and Expo 2022 was in line with its vision to encourage the construction sectors across the Middle East by driving technology deployment.

Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is playing an important role in the country’s efforts to diversify its economy and decrease reliance on oil resources. Earlier this year, reports affirmed that the country’s construction market is forecasted to perform well in 2022 owing to its initial value of USD 37 billion two years ago. This is further evidenced by the surge in construction activities in the country, including the Red Sea project and other development initiatives such as NEOM and Qiddiya.

Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions, Middle East and India, was a prominent speaker at the event. He enlightened delegates representing government, municipalities, infrastructure developers, contractors, civil engineers, and other major sectors, with his talk on Constructible BIM, in addition to serving on a panel discussion titled, ‘Future Trends in Adoption of Digital Technology and Innovation and What it Means for the Industry.

In his session amongst industry professionals, Wallett highlighted that the core problem in construction sector is productivity. The construction industry lacks productivity and having a well- connected construction solution in place is essential.

He said: “The industry is moving ahead and there are many different solutions every day, there is also abundant information available in the market today, as well as modern construction technologies such as BIM, 3D Modeling, AI and more, but what the industry needs to consider is how to connect all these solutions to improve holistically. Connectivity plays a vital role in delivering these projects on time efficiently; it is the key to a successful project.”

Wallett additionally explained the effects of modern technology on sustainability. He said: “Today as projects seek sustainability, it is essential to understand that new methods of working produce new results naturally and hence companies need to start investing in construction technology, to increase productivity and sustainability. While 20 per cent of projects are already impacted by sustainable regulations, 90 per cent are expected to be impacted by sustainability through these changes and adoption of technology,” he added.

As more industry players are recognizing the value of BIM and digital construction data as the key to improving overall project efficiency, the construction solutions provider aims to continue sharing its expert insights on these emerging construction technology trends, and its advantages in the Saudi Arabian construction market.

Commenting on the participation, Mohammad Ali Khan, who is responsible for business in the Saudi Arabian market noted that: “Being a part of such events gives us the opportunity to showcase our expertise in construction technology, while also educating the industry on the importance of these technologies for larger projects in the region. We have always supported the Saudi Construction industry and are looking forward to continuing this venture”

The BIM Saudi Arabia Conference and Expo 2022 is Saudi Arabia’s leading and biggest event for digital construction and building information management technology. Trimble Solutions, as one of the leading digital construction solution providers, has utilised this platform to showcase its advanced digital design, construction, and maintenance solutions to help teams and stakeholders connect and build better. The company offers advanced and comprehensive solutions that promise transparency and improved efficiency in construction processes.

