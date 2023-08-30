Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has intensified its efforts in raising awareness amongst truck drivers on the importance of adhering to the necessary measures to maintain their safety and achieve the highest levels of safety on the road. The efforts are in line with the ITC’s keenness to relentlessly follow the safety precautions and instructions in vehicles through carrying out routine checks and regular maintenance services to ensure the safety of drivers and road users.

Through an educational field campaign aiming at increasing traffic safety between drivers, the ITC emphasized the necessity of adopting certain measures that contribute to enhancing road safety and preventing road accidents. The said measures include: routine vehicle tyre checks, periodic vehicle maintenance, and compliance with safe driving regulations.

The ITC highlighted the need to continuously inspect tyres, seeing as the majority of serious accidents result from tyre explosions due to extreme heat and poor maintenance that consequently lead to serious injuries and fatalities. The campaign included a detailed explanation of the causes of tyre explosions such as high or low tyre pressure, overloading the vehicle, travelling long distance without rest stops, as well as previously used tyres or unsuitable ones to the type of vehicle, its load or duration of trips.

For this purpose, the ITC distributed brochures to drivers in several languages; Arabic, English, and Urdu. The brochures include safety procedures and instructions to be followed to ensure road safety and to help drivers maintain their well-being and safety while driving. They also contained clear instructions on regular inspections of trucks, tyre quality, truck's battery, air conditioner, first aid kit, and fire extinguisher to make sure it is functional. Other instructions also shed light on the importance of ensuring that the front and back lights, as well as signals of the vehicle are working properly with all the necessary safety reflectors in place. Furthermore, the ITC advised drivers to drink plenty of water while driving to avoid possible dehydration while on the road.

Meanwhile, the ITC highlighted the significant role of the cargo transport sector in supporting the economic growth in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Pointing out the efforts to raise safety awareness among truck drivers are mainly aimed at protecting them from occupational hazards and enabling them to fulfil their duties within a safe and sustainable transport system that supports national development.