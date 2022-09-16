Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre stressed that developing the infrastructure for motorcycle parking and providing services that satisfy all users of public parking is part of its strategy to facilitate the movement of community members and provide services that meet the needs of the emirate's residents and visitors, raise customer satisfaction and preserve their comfort and convenience. These parking lots also contribute to reducing the random parking of motorcycles and enhancing the safety of the community, as 3,025 parking spaces have been completed in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, designated for motorcycles, until the end of last month.

In addition, the Integrated Transport Center called on motorcyclists to abide by the regulations and instructions for using public parking, stressing that motorcycles that are in a wrong parking situation within the sectors that contain bicycle parking will be subjected to legal action.