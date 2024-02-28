Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in the emirate of Abu Dhabi has signed a partnership agreement with the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) to sponsor the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition of 2024 (MTCE). The agreement aims to establish the ITC as a sponsoring partner of the MTCE, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 28th to March 1st, 2024, under the theme "Sustainable Mobility and Well-being." The event is organized in collaboration with the International Association of Public Transport and the Transport and Mobility Authority.

The fifth edition of the conference will place particular emphasis on the latest technological advancements and the best international practices in the field of public transport, including Artificial Intelligence, green mobility, alternative fuels, flexible infrastructure, urban planning, and quality of life. The ITC will participate in this event by promoting its services and programmes that intends to achieve the Net Zero by 2050 and reinforce sustainable transport.

The MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition of 2024 is set to host over 2,000 participants and 65 speakers, including the most prominent experts and academics in the public transport sector from 22 countries, in addition to several directors of agencies and government entities, and decision-makers from more than 46 participating bodies, representing 20 countries from across the globe.

The ITC encourages participation in the MTCE to gain insights into the future of sustainable transport systems, learn about distinguished projects and initiatives that contribute to the development of the transport sector, and promote a better quality of life. Notably, the conference aligns with the ITC’s vision of achieving a sustainable future that is consistent with the global and pioneering efforts in this field.