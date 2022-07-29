Abu Dhabi – To keep the public updated about its services, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings of all its services during the Hijri New Year (1444 H) holiday.

Customers Happiness Centres

Customers' Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi Emirate will be closed during the holiday on Saturday, 30 July 2022. Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services via its website: www.itc.gov.ae, as well as Darb and Darbi smart apps. In addition, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge starting from Saturday, 30 July 2022 until 7:59 AM on Monday, 1 August 2022. In addition, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

The ITC calls on motorists to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It urged them to park properly in the designated areas and avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

Darb Toll Gate System

The Darb toll system will be free of charge during the holiday starting from Saturday, 30 July 2022 and the normal toll system will be reactivated on Monday, 1 August 2022 during the peak hours (from 07:00 AM to 09:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM from Monday to Saturday).

Public Bus Services

With regards to the public bus services operating hours in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC stated that the services will operate based on the usual unified schedule throughout the week.

To view the timings of public bus services, please visit ITC’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app.

On the occasion of the Hijri new year, the ITC extends its sincere greetings and blessings to our wise leaders, people of the UAE, as well as Arab and Islamic nations. May Allah bless the occasion with goodness and prosperity.