Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the working hours of its Customer’s Happiness Centres, as well as the timings of MAWAQiF paid parking service, Darb Toll Gate System, and public buses schedule during the holy month of Ramadan 1443 Hijri (2022).

Customer’s Happiness Centres

The ITC Customer’s Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi City Municipality and Al Ain City Municipality will be working from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM, and on Friday from 9:00 AM to 12 PM.

Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi and Darb websites and apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

MAWAQiF Service

MAWAQiF parking fees will be applied during Ramadan as per the current timing from Saturday to Thursday, from 8 AM to 12 AM, and will be free of charge on Fridays and public holidays.

Darb Toll Gate System

The peak hours in Ramadan subject to Darb toll gate system are modified to be from 08:00 to 10:00 in the morning, and from 02:00 to 04:00 in the evening from Saturday to Thursday in order to ensure smooth traffic flow during these busy timings during Ramadan.

Public Buses Services

During Ramadan, Abu Dhabi City bus services will operate from 5:00 AM to 1:00 AM and Abu Dhabi Suburb bus services will operate from 5:00 AM to 12:00 AM throughout the week except for some services which will operate 24/7, namely: routes 22, 54, 65, 67, 101, 110, A1 and A2.

In Al Ain city and suburban areas, the public bus service shall operate during Ramadan from 06:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

The frequency timing of most regional bus services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will remain the same. There will be a slight change in the bus frequency of some services inside Abu Dhabi Island and Al Ain city.

The public bus service at Al Dhafrah during Ramadan will operate at the current service hours with minimal changes. Buses shall cease service during Iftar time.

Abu Dhabi Express services will operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM during weekdays and from 6:00 AM to 1:00 AM during weekends.

As regards, the on-demand bus service, the service shall be operational as usual from 06:00 AM to 11:00 PM on all weekdays.

For further details about bus and public transport timing, please visit www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number: 800850 or use “Darbi” application.