Jeddah: With the arrival of Hajj season, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has appointed Saudi Response Plus Medical (Saudi RPM) as their official ambulance service provider with the aim of offering emergency medical services to 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims that are expected to perform Hajj this year.

During Hajj season, Saudi Arabia welcomes between 2.5 million and 3 million pilgrims migrating from around the globe to visit Mecca, with Indians being the third-largest group of pilgrims every year.

The partnership with Saudi RPM comes in line with the Indian government’s ongoing commitment to offering comprehensive health support to Indian Hajj pilgrims and ensuring their safety. According to the new agreement, Saudi RPM will assign 8 fully-equipped Advance Life Support Ambulances to the Indian Embassy for providing medical services during Hajj season. The ambulances will be equally split between Mecca and Medina, where they will remain for a duration of 3 months.

It is worth mentioning that Saudi RPM deployed their fleet to the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Makkah during the first week of June 2023, officially marking the start of the agreement term.

