Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM), an international organisation that develops and issues short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments, has successfully reissued a total of USD 820 million short-term Ṣukūk across three different tenors of one, three, and six-month respectively.

The three series were priced competitively at:

5.00% for USD 200 million for 1-month tenor; 5.17% for USD 300 million for 3-month tenor; and 5.19% for USD 320 million for 6-month tenor.

Today’s Ṣukūk reissuance mark’s the IILM’s fifth auction for the year and garnered a strong demand from both Primary Dealers and investors with a combined orderbook of USD 1.63 billion, representing an average bid-to-cover ratio of 199%.

The issuance forms part of the IILM’s “A-1” (S&P) and “F1” (Fitch Ratings) rated USD 4 billion short-term Ṣukūk issuance programme.

Further to today’s reissuance, the IILM has achieved year-to-date cumulative issuances totaling USD 4.35 billion through 15 Ṣukūk series. The IILM will continue to reissue its short-term liquidity instruments monthly as scheduled in its issuance calendar.

The IILM is a regular issuer of short-term Ṣukūk across varying tenors and amounts to cater to the liquidity needs of institutions offering Islamic financial services. The total amount of IILM Ṣukūk outstanding is now USD 3.51 billion.

About the IILM

The International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation (IILM) is an international organisation established on 25 October 2010 by central banks, monetary authorities and multilateral organisations to develop and issue short-term Shari’ah-compliant financial instruments to facilitate effective cross-border liquidity management for institutions that offer Islamic financial services (IIFS).

The current members of the IILM Governing Board are the central banks and monetary agencies of Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, as well as the multilateral Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Membership of the IILM is open to central banks, monetary authorities, financial regulatory authorities or government ministries or agencies that have regulatory oversight of finance or trade and commerce, and multilateral organisations.

The IILM is hosted by Malaysia and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur.

