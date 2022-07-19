Carrier Community, an exclusive global industry-media, branding, and networking platform for wholesale telecom service providers and ecosystem partners, successfully hosted its 6th annual CC-GLOBAL AWARDS Ceremony. More than 320+ guests attended the exclusive hybrid event physically in Alte Münze and virtually via the CC-Webinar. live platform, with 43 winning companies celebrating their achievements. During the very prestigious awards ceremony that garnered the world’s top mobile carriers in the world, Berlin’s most exclusive global telecom club, Iraq’s Asiacell, was celebrated among its peers and ranked number one globally for “Connecting the Unconnected” in recognition of its outstanding corporate social responsibility (CSR) and humanitarian efforts in times of crisis. This award was granted to Asiacell for its work at refugee camps as part of its ongoing CSR programs in Iraq. The elitist Carrier Community Awards jury is known to be one of the strictest awarding boards in the telecom society, and they offer their rankings and awards after an intense and thorough research process which makes this recognition as Best “Connecting the Unconnected” Mobile Operator to Iraq’s leading telecommunications company more meaningful.

Carrier Community is a leading Global Telecom Club and industry networking platform for wholesale telecom service providers. Its mission is to highlight and recognise innovative achievements among telecom wholesalers regionally and globally by awarding them awards which are independently evaluated and judged by a panel of telecom analysts and industry experts. The CC-Global Awards (CCGA) recognised innovations and achievements among wholesale telecom operators and ecosystem partners around the globe and were independently judged by a panel of telecom analysts and experts from the industry. The prestigious German company stands for transparency and aims to create a well-connected society, whether in telecom or in general. That is why it was highly impressed by Asiacell’s humanitarian initiative and extraordinary efforts in providing the tools via Centres of Hope to connect the refugees with the world, whether to reconnect with their loved ones, get education or get medical help.

Asiacell’s initiative: Centres of Hope in refugee camps, is Asiacell’s way of improving the lives of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees that were forced out of their homes into the unknown; they were forced to live in extenuating circumstances to escape violence and inhumane treatment. The centres are divided into two; the first is dedicated to providing online medical help and transferring critical cases to Faruk Medical City for free treatment, while the second is an internet café that helps the refugees connect with their families, continue their education, learn more about the situation in Iraq or find entertainment, especially for children.

Asiacell’s Director of Public Relations and Communications, Mr Omer Faleh, commented: “When we are doing our best to help our brothers and sisters in refugee camps and feeling that we are still not doing enough, the last thing you think about is receiving an award. As a service company, we were only doing what Asiacell’s core values dictate is right. It pains us that many families were forced out of their homes, and they are, until now, unable to return. Asiacell would like to take this opportunity to thank the Carrier Community for taking notice of our initiative, and we hope that it will act as an inspiration for others to follow in our footsteps and help those in need. Our promise to Iraq is that Asiacell will always provide the best, most advanced services, whether it benefits the society in general or the telecommunications sector in particular”.

Humanitarian initiatives are not a first in Asiacell’s record; the globally recognised Iraqi award-winning company is known for being a service company built on family values rather than another big corporate. Asiacell has been proving through a long track record that it is the company that takes action and makes the change, whether in society as a whole or the digitalisation movement.

About Asiacell

Asiacell “Brings Us Together” is the leading mobile telecommunications and digital services provider in Iraq, exceeding a subscriber base of 16 million customers as of January 1st, 2022. Asiacell is recognised as the first mobile carrier to operate in Iraq and the first to achieve full nationwide coverage, offering quality 4G services across all Iraqi governorates. Asiacell’s network covers 99%+ of the Iraqi population, making its national network the most extensive among the other two mobile operators in Iraq. Since January 2015, Asiacell has been proud to be the best internet service provider offering the highest quality network in Iraq. By the beginning of 2022, Asiacell is accredited as the fastest 4G+ service in Iraq and the most comprehensive internet coverage by Ookla®.

About Carrier Community

Carrier Community (CC) is an exclusive global telecom club and industry networking and branding platform for wholesale telecom service providers. It serves as the fulcrum to enhance business opportunities across telecom industry sectors, including Voice, Data, SMS, Mobile, Data Centres, VAS, IoT, MVNO, ISP, Cable Subsea, Telehouse and others. CC is recognised within the industry as the nexus where members can meet to share ideas and contacts and conduct bona fide business. Carrier Community has registered over 8500 members since its inception – representing over 2,300 Service Providers from more than 130 countries. Our members occupy C-Level, VP, Director and Manager Positions at incumbent, mobile and alternative and small operators.

