Sharjah: The hospitality sector at Sharjah Asset Management has won ten medals during the 26th edition of the largest international cooking competition, "Emirates Salon Culinaire", organised by The Emirates Culinary Guild. The competitors were evaluated by a panel of judges from around the world according to the global standards of professional chefs.

Humaid Al Aleeli, Manager of the Hospitality Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, said, "We are proud of this exceptional achievement accomplished by our hospitality sector, under the skilful hands of a team of talented chefs working in 1441 Restaurant and the Fish Department at Souq Al Jubail. They have demonstrated their skills, craftsmanship, and diverse expertise throughout the challenges. This reaffirms our commitment to enhance our position in major competitions and invest in our team by supporting and training them. It also encourages their participation in more competitions and courses to gain further experiences that elevate the hospitality sector and meet the expectations and tastes of all our visitors."

The team competed against over 2,000 chefs and local and international hospitality professionals and completed numerous challenges, including participating in live cooking before the judging panel.

Chef Sakher won the gold medal in three categories for his “kebbeh” dishes, silver in traditional Syrian cuisine. Chef Bishno received the silver medal in practical live cooking for fish and seafood. Chef Mowamaraj earned a medal for preparing salt-baked potatoes and practical live cooking. The remaining chefs were awarded bronze medals in practical live cooking for fish and seafood, practical live cooking for pasta, and practical live cooking for Arabic appetisers.

