Emerging from the UAE, the Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Award is now open to global institutions and individuals. It embraces submissions in a variety of languages, thus underlining the diverse nature of technology and AI applications across the world.

The United Arab Emirates has been chosen as the Middle East and North Africa regional hub for this award. This position affirms the UAE's influential role in adopting the latest technology advancements, reflecting the country's commitment to leadership and innovation.

In alignment with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, the Award is aimed at exploring the optimal ways to integrate generative AI technologies within governmental operations, with a particular emphasis on sectors such as education, health, media, and others.

The award, recently launched by "Innovative AI", is designed as a recognition program to celebrate and honor those institutions and individuals who excel in the innovative use of generative AI technology, thereby harnessing its potential to enhance operations, improve services, and contribute to a better future.

The award is committed to raising awareness of the diverse applications of generative AI and its potential to address a variety of challenges. It also seeks to inspire the next generation of researchers, developers, and businesspeople in the AI field to continually push the boundaries of possibilities.

The award presents a range of categories for institutions to participate in, including government services, business sector, health services and life sciences, research and education sector, environmental and social field, entertainment and arts sector, and a unique category for individual participants.

Submissions for the award can be made electronically via the award's official website, generativeaiawards.com. A set of innovative and flexible evaluation criteria have been established to assess how participants benefit from generative AI. All entries will be evaluated by world-renowned experts in the field, leading to the announcement of results and the honoring of winners.

The first cycle of the award is now open for entries. Submissions can be made through a dedicated form on the website, and participants are free to choose their preferred language for submission from several global options such as English, French, Chinese, and Spanish.