Abu Dhabi: The Galleria Al Maryah Island offers new, exclusive and exciting guest experiences. Already a lifestyle leader in Abu Dhabi, and with recent additions including Asador De Aranda, Breitling and the first Barry’s in Abu Dhabi, The Galleria continues to elevate and evolve its offering. In the coming weeks the destination will also introduce new concepts including Patek Philippe, JYSK, Bally and more.

Now open at The Galleria:

Founded in the heart of Spain in the sixties, Asador de Aranda , is now open in Abu Dhabi exclusively at The Galleria. With more than 35 branches in Spain, this is truly an authentic Spanish culinary experience.

Barry's is the original high intensity interval workout. Barry's tones muscle and maximizes fat loss with a combination of running and weights.

Situated in Books Kinokuniya, Sakura Café offers great coffee, Japanese desserts and hearty breakfasts for guests to enjoy while reading their favourite books.

A one-of-a-kind family brand, Geox caters for women, men and children covering both classic and casual shoes.

Born in 1884, Breitling is a Swiss legacy watchmaking innovator known for breaking barriers in watch design and navigation.

Open in a new location on L2, Forever Rose Café, is an all-day dining concept that serves decadent and sumptuous signature delights and premium beverages.

Iconic French fashion house Balenciaga is back with a new look to define the concept of modernity and elegance through the mastery of techniques and the use of innovative fabrics.

More to come very soon:

Audemars Piguet , one of the oldest fine watchmaking manufacturers, intertwines bold aesthetics and uncompromising craftsmanship to create a combination of quality and performance.

Born in Switzerland in 1851, Bally is one of the world's longstanding luxury footwear brands. Subscribing to the belief that quality speaks for itself, modern collections are still handmade in Switzerland, taking 240 artisanal techniques to complete.

Patek Philippe, a Swiss luxury watch and clock manufacturer founded in 1839, designs and manufactures timepieces that include some of the most complicated mechanical watches.

Lenskart, innovating the eyewear industry through fashion, technology and style.

, innovating the eyewear industry through fashion, technology and style. JYSK delivers great Scandinavian furniture and décor to help you live better in every room of your home.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island and its new store openings, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.