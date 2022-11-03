Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah: The European Medical Centre invited several officials and dignitaries among them doctors, press, and media representatives to an inspection tour of its headquarters (Al Rawda) to see the centre's achievements and the latest medical devices it contains, as it is one of the latest medical complexes being built in Jeddah adopting Value-Based Healthcare Concepts with continuous improvement of outcomes.

The centre also invited a number of patients whom God has blessed with recovery at the hands of its doctors, which includes a group of senior doctors and surgeons with international expertise in various fields such as spine surgery, orthopedics, joints, sports injuries, neurology, cardiology, and family medicine.

The European Medical Centre adopts the principles of value-based health care.

Therefore, it focuses on continuous improvement of the patient experience through follow-up and data analysis based on its core values of excellence in providing services to satisfy the patient through a “human-centered health service”. This system focuses on telemedicine, where technology plays an important role in supporting the realization of the digital health vision and implementing this effective strategy in creating the appropriate conditions to connect the ecosystem to the digital health program.

In this context, the centre provides exceptional care through the best qualified medical professionals and the latest advanced technologies, to patients of all ages who suffer from conditions related to joint pain and the musculoskeletal system. The EMC also focuses on treating sports injuries and performing operations through endoscopic procedures.

The European Medical Centre is a fully integrated facility that houses, along with its clinics, a radiology department, a laboratory, a physiotherapy department, emergency room and a fast-track urgent care. We guarantee that every patient will receive an integrated personal treatment plan, tailored to his/her specific needs from our medical team in order to achieve the best outcomes. Furthermore, each of our departments performs all necessary clinical examinations, and our services are provided in accordance with the highest international standards.

The European Medical Centre has been keen to attract a group of senior Saudi doctors to join their medical staff in the context of exchanging experiences and localizing medical services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where doctors are excelling in their field of specialization.

