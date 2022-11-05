Sharjah: The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA), a first-of-its-kind association in the region, has participated as a voting member of the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO), to elect the new IFRRO President and Board of Directors.

During the 2022 General Assembly held recently in Brussels, Belgium, ERRA cast its vote to elect Tracey Armstrong, CEO of the US-based Copyright Clearance Center (CCC), as the new President and several board members who will serve through 2025.

ERRA, established in March 2022 to protect and safeguard copyrights of content creators including authors, visual artists and publishers in the Emirati book industry through appropriate laws and legislations, became the first entity in the region to receive its IFRRO membership in May, marking a significant achievement in the entity’s efforts to protect rights of publishers at the regional and international levels.

As an IFRRO member, ERRA will play a key role in reinforcing the position and role of the UAE in stimulating and encouraging creative industries as a fundamental pillar of the modern economy.

Commenting on ERRA’s participation at the 2022 General Assembly, Majd Al Shehhi, Director of ERRA, said: "As an IFRRO member, our participation was a unique opportunity to serve and represent the best interests of rights organisations around the world and to spearhead efforts to safeguard the rights of authors, publishers and content creators worldwide.”

She added: "During the 4-day event, we highlighted UAE's unwavering commitment and relentless efforts in this domain, in addition to exchanging knowledge and expertise with our peers from 85 countries around the world."

For his part, Dr. Abdelrahman Al Muaini, General Secretary of Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association, said: "In Brussels, we took part in the assembly's diverse agenda that included discussions, seminars and side forums that brought together IFRRO members to deliberate on a wide range of topics including legal issues and public lending rights."

As an IFRRO member, ERRA has more opportunities to bolster support in protecting the copyrights of all content creators and reinforcing the critical role and value they add through their work.

