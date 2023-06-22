Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people foresees growth in the industrial internet of things (IIoT) driving a new era of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions at the edge of business.

A few years ago, everyone believed data was gold. Then we learned that data isn’t valuable unless it’s clean, aggregated, and thoroughly analyzed in the context of a specific request, whether that was to help avert or solve a problem, confirm the best option, or make some other decision.

The IIoT – barcode labels/scanners, handheld mobile computers, tablets, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags/readers wearables, machine vision cameras, robots, and environmental sensors – captures more data at the edge than ever before. No one has time to filter through a mess of information, much less the capacity to process it in a meaningful way. It’s why human-led analytics and decision-making are often flawed. Our brains can’t handle the huge volumes of data in the way AI can.

If we learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that the world can’t afford to act on “best guesses.” We need AI to help us analyse and contextualise scenarios – to definitively spell out the who, why, what, where, and when, to point out patterns we would have otherwise missed and show us everything happening in the world.

“Our researchers are pioneering ways to infuse AI into more of our hardware and software portfolio to benefit front-line workers in every industry, from warehousing and manufacturing to retail and healthcare,” said Stuart Hubbard, Senior Director of AI and Advanced Development, Zebra Technologies. “We’re on a mission to ensure Zebra and its customers are prepared for the rapidly growing desire and need to deploy and run AI solutions at the edge. It’s also why more attention needs to be put on how AI is helping people by helping businesses.”

Hubbard’s AI research teams work on various projects, including object/product detection/recognition, retail shelf analytics, robotics, analysing shelf health, orchestrating agents in retail and warehouse spaces, digital twins of physical spaces, edge deployment and voice assistants.

Retail and hospitality-related decisions can’t just be made based on footfall or past consumer behaviors. Weather, road traffic, community events, and macroeconomic events happening locally and halfway around the world might all be influential on inventory sourcing decisions or labor needs. But we won’t be able to know for sure without the help of AI.

A manufacturing worker can’t be certain that they’ve fully inspected a small screw or diesel injector nozzle if the human eye isn’t capable of detecting the slightest variations in thread spacing. And a camera alone can’t make that call. AI analysis of an image is needed before a decision can be rendered about whether to clear for shipping or pull out of inventory. That’s why companies like Bosch are leveraging AI-powered solutions that can effectively pack three inspection and verification processes into a single vision system.

But AI isn’t just helpful from a quality control perspective. It’s critical to inventory management, too. A manufacturer can’t know with any degree of certainty what SKUs to prioritise or the quantities they need to produce in a certain period if AI isn’t tracking different market dynamics and telling them what to produce and when.

That’s why stock levels have been so imbalanced with demand for so long. Most CPG companies have been slow to embrace AI even though the use case and value proposition has been well proven with large brands such as Grupo Bimbo and Estee Lauder.

Closer to home, the consequences of not using AI could be most evident in the front-line workforce. A grocery store worker may not know if they should be stocking shelves, shopping curbside pickup orders or staffing a register if not for AI analysing store operations along with shopper demands and prioritising tasks for that worker. Businesses are also using AI software to detect in-store inventory and sales anomalies to create timely alerts and recommended actions.

“Our vision is to bring different AI applications (voice, vision, text, sound) together (multimodal AI) in the same way a human uses their five senses, to sense and analyse the world around them to inform decision-making and action,” said Hubbard. “Without AI, it’s going to be hard to make everyone – or anyone – happy given our recognised human limitations and the tremendous demands people are placing on one another.”

Businesses today can leverage data analytics and AI at the edge to shape the future of work of tomorrow, where workers see more, do more, make better decisions and take faster action.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Today’s growth in data at the edge via the IIoT is driving advances in data analytics and AI in business, including AI applications at the edge and in the hands of workers.

Zebra’s AI research teams are developing AI applications across its hardware and software portfolio for industries including manufacturing, retail, and healthcare.

Multimodal AI offers new capabilities for businesses to leverage AI-powered voice, vision, text, and sound applications for more advanced decision-making and action.

