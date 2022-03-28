United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) and NAFIS, the federal program that facilities employment opportunities for UAE nationals in the private sector, launched four new initiatives aimed to enable and support the career prospects of Emirati nationals. The initiatives are designed to provide candidates a rigorous learning experience focused on technical trainings and soft skills development.

“Providing the next generation of emerging professionals with the right opportunity to grow from renowned industry leaders is not only hugely exciting, but also pivotal to building a knowledge-based economy. We have worked with several entities to come up with quality initiatives that support career ambitions and fosters professional development. We highly appreciate our partners’ efforts and their active contribution to achieving the councils’ goals and creating a legacy of knowledge,” said HE Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ETCC.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, COO of ADGM and Managing Director of ADGM Academy (ADGMA) stated: “ADGMA and the ETCC worked together to establish various placement-based programs. These programs are geared towards supporting Emirati National job seekers to have the necessary skills and competencies to meet the needs of private sector.

Today, we are proud to launch ADGMA series of flagship Programs on our NAFIS platform. This user friendly and state-of-art learning platform will give our learners an opportunity to further develop themselves towards unique skills sets of present and future jobs.

We look forward to continue our collaboration with the ETCC to support and grow our country’s knowledge economy “

Dr. Mohamed Baka, CEO of the Centre for Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT), expressed the Centre’s keenness on sharing its experience and accomplishments to support the Emiratisation process and fulfill the aspirations of the wise leadership by qualifying and providing UAE nationals with the most relevant skills to meet the market needs. CERT is ready to work hand in hand with all participating parties for the benefit of the programme and to support the national agenda in empowering young citizens to succeed and excel in the private sector.

The first initiative announced is the ‘Talent Program’, which provides development opportunities through internationally accredited courses, training and certifications. This initiative will be overseen by two of NAFIS’ partners, Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) and the Center for Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) - the commercial, research and training arm of the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT).

The second initiative, the ‘National Healthcare Program’, aims to upskill 10,000 UAE nationals in the field of nursing and healthcare via paid scholarships. This will be overseen by the Fatima College of Health Sciences, and includes four fellowship programs: the Graduate Healthcare Assistance Program, the Diploma/Higher Diploma in Emergency Medicine, and the Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

Other initiatives announced include the ‘Apprentice Program’, which provides training and professional development opportunities within private and semi-government sector, with financial rewards for a maximum period of 12-month to support graduates to acquire the right skillsets and expertise

The final initiative, the ‘Vocational Counseling Program’, undertaken by the Federal Youth Authority provides UAE nationals with access to career coaching and counseling services that help Emiratis to discover their skills, opportunities and career paths that suit them.

About the NAFIS Program:

NAFIS is a federal program that aims to increase the competitiveness of the Emirati workforce and laying the foundations to fill 75,000 private sector roles, in the UAE, within the next five years.

For more information please visit: https://nafis.gov.ae/