Dubai: The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), a regional leader in banking & finance training, held its third Technical Advisory Committee TAC meeting at Dubai campus of the Emirates Institute of Finance. The meeting was attended by committee members, including CHROs from leading banks operating in the country.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Fatima Al Hammadi, Director of Organizational Development at the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of the Technical Committee at the Emirates Institute of Finance, Mohamed Al Zarooni, CHRO at Citibank, and committee members, Ahmed Youssef, CHRO at RAKBANK, Bushra Al Shehhi, Group CHRO at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Raffia Al Abbar, CHRO at Dubai Islamic Bank, and Hamda Al Shamali, CHRO at Mashreq Bank. The meeting also hosted Aisha Al Mazrouei, Head of Emiratization at Dubai Commercial Bank, and Diana Wilde, Co-Founder of "Aurora 50."

This meeting is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and develop the financial sector in the UAE. During the meeting, the Institute's annual training plan ATP for 2024 was discussed. The plan offers a wide range of training and academic programs designed to meet the needs of banks, insurance, exchange, and finance companies, with a focus on future strategies to enhance the financial and banking sector. These strategies align with the UAE government's directives to increase the representation of citizens in the financial sector. The plan aims to develop the skills of Emirati professionals and expand their professional paths by enhancing their skills and competencies.

The meeting also reviewed the latest achievements and results of the successful "ETHRAA" program for the Emiratization of the financial sector in the first phase. This program aims to train and employ 5,000 Emiratis in leadership and vital positions in the financial and banking sector by 2026. The second phase plan of the "ETHRAA" program and its implementation methods and timeline were also discussed.

Noura Alblooshi, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, stated: "We will continue to work diligently with the relevant authorities to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of the financial sector in the country. We aim to collaborate with our strategic partners to achieve the goals of the “ETHRAA” program, and we reaffirm our commitment to providing all the plans and solutions that support the sector, with a focus on enhancing Emirati experts in the financial sector, achieving excellence in specialized training programs, and providing advanced professional qualifications supported by the most important and latest international certifications."

Every year, the Emirates Institute of Finance EIF designs a comprehensive training plan with the aim of equipping Emirati professionals with skills across various banking fields. This helps the sector to achieve its annual employment and training goals, representing another step in the Institute's commitment to supporting the Emiratization efforts in the UAE.

About EIF

The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) was founded in 1983. As a leading training center in the MENA and GCC regions, it offers world-class training and allied services in the critical areas of banking and finance. Based in the UAE, EIF currently has three campuses for education and training services located in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The Institute has made substantial contributions to the careers of thousands of students and working professionals in the financial services sector. EIF is also a strong supporter of Emiratization and has launched various initiatives that have greatly helped to promote the careers of Emiratis. All academic programs offered by EIF are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Students who have successfully completed these programs have found productive employment at various levels in banks and financial institutions in the UAE and around the world.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Shady El Gohary

Account Director

APCO Worldwide

Mobile: +971 55 126 6247

Email: selgohary@apcoworldwide.com