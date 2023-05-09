Dubai-UAE – Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles is thrilled to host an exclusive preview of the breathtaking Q8 e-tron, the newest addition to Audi's electric line-up. Demonstrating Audi's unwavering commitment to the luxury-class SUV segment, the Q8 e-tron is now available for pre-order, with a starting price of AED 419,900, including VAT.

For a limited period, the fully electric vehicle will be showcased exclusively until 12 May 2023, between 9 am and 8 pm at the Dubai showroom, offering visitors a unique opportunity to witness the future of automotive luxury and performance. Visitors can book their viewing experience through Al Nabooda Automobiles’ WhatsApp Business on 800 AUDI (2834) or email via audi@nabooda-auto.com.

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said: “The launch of the Q8 e-tron is a testament to Audi's dedication to driving the future of electric mobility, merging unparalleled luxury with sustainable innovation. Al Nabooda Automobiles is proud to deliver this exhilarating vehicle, setting a new benchmark for performance, comfort, and design in the luxury electric SUV segment. Together, we are redefining what it means to experience the thrill of driving while contributing to a greener, more sustainable world.”

With an impressive range of up to 582 kilometers in the Q8 e-tron version and up to 600 kilometers in the Sportback version, the Q8 e-tron is built for adventure. Its state-of-the-art battery capacity and charging performance allow the Q8 e-tron to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 31 minutes.

Inside, the Q8 e-tron offers unparalleled luxury with an array of interior features designed to elevate the driving experience. The four-zone automatic climate control ensures ultimate comfort, while optional extras such as the air quality package, massage seats, contour seats, and an ambient light package create a truly indulgent atmosphere. The optional glass panorama roof enhances the sense of spaciousness, making the Q8 e-tron the epitome of sophisticated automotive design.

Do not miss the chance to experience the Q8 e-tron at Audi Showroom in Dubai until 12 May 2023 by reserving your spot today. Witness the power, elegance, and innovation that Audi has to offer as it revolutionizes the luxury electric vehicle market in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.