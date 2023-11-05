The Domain Hotel and Spa is undergoing a significant transformation with the introduction of its new Italian concept, Le Domain Restaurant. This exciting addition aims to showcase the rich flavors of Tuscany, blending traditional Italian cuisine with a modern twist.

Located on level 34 and boasting breathtaking city views, the immersive venue of Le Domain Restaurant features a captivating wall painting depicting the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany, complete with olive trees and fresh lemons adorning each table.

Leading the culinary team is renowned Italian Guest Chef Simona Girelli, whose passion for food, international influences, and talent for creating innovative dining experiences will delight guests at The Domain Hotel.

"We invite everyone to join us and experience the authentic taste and flavors of Tuscany," said General Manager Pankaj Mishra. "Our fantastic sky and city views will create an unforgettable evening for our guests."

Mishra expressed his pride in the operation team and credited their hard work for the unlimited success of the hotel. He also emphasized the hotel's commitment to continuously dream big and achieve new heights.

With the launch of Le Domain Restaurant, The Domain Hotel and Spa, aims to provide guests with a remarkable dining experience that celebrates the essence of Italian cuisine while offering a captivating setting and unparalleled views of the city.

Italian Guest Chef Simona Girelli expressed her pride in working with a team of passionate chefs and dedicated team members at The Domain Hotel and Spa. She highlighted the hotel's commitment to innovation and execution, emphasizing her main goal of offering guests an authentic taste of Tuscany. Girelli also expressed her admiration for Bahrain, calling it her favorite Arab country, and referred to her colleagues as the "Dream Team."