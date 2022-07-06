Dubai, UAE: The Crossing, a new fine dining Indian restaurant located in The H Hotel, is set to participate at Dubai’s Big Eid Eat Festival, taking place as part of Dubai Summer Surprises from July 9 – 12, 2022.

The Crossing has designed a three-course special menu for the four-day festival priced at AED 249. Diners visiting the restaurant can also look forward to taking home a lovely Eid Hamper featuring a mix of the restaurant’s signature spices and condiments, specially curated by Chef Ankur Chakraborty.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious slow cooked short rib as part of the Special Menu or individually from the a la carte menu. Kids below the age of six dine complimentary.

In addition, The Crossing will donate all proceeds collected from the 2nd day of the festival (July 11, 2022) exclusively to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The proceeds will be used by the UAE-based global philanthropic organization towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “Education has the power to transform lives. Through the right learning opportunities, we can ensure that children in unfortunate circumstances can still access their right to education and realize their full potential for the betterment of their own future. We are thankful to The Crossing for their collaboration this Eid that will support our efforts towards delivering quality education to children and youth who most need our assistance.”

“Diners will be able to enjoy an irresistible and lavish menu with family and friends this Eid. We want to make it extra special by offering some of our secret signature spice blends with our guests,” said Chef Ankur Chakraborty, Managing Partner, The Crossing. “Eid is all about sharing and giving back to the community. We welcome our diners to join us in the true spirit of Eid as we donate the entire proceeds from the second day of the festival, July 11, 2022, to Dubai Cares to support the education of underprivileged children and youth.”

-Ends-

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable, and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education, and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrolment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae