AMHERST, MA – The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association, the global professional body for the alternative investment industry, is today announcing to have launched the CAIA Middle East Chapter, registered under the ADGM Authority. This is latest addition to the organization’s fast-growing collection of global chapters.

“We’re thrilled to be marking the launch of CAIA Middle East Chapter, establishing a more formal CAIA presence in what has long been one of the fastest-growing parts of the world for both alternative investment managers and allocators,” said Laura Merlini, CAIA, CIFD, Managing Director EMEA at CAIA Association “Alongside with this remarkable growth, it is imperative to place concurrent focus on professionalism, a client-centric mindset, and an unwavering commitment to a well-defined set of ethical standards. The professionals we’ve met and worked with in the Middle East clearly grasp these principles, and we are enthusiastic about expanding the community of CAIA Charterholders and Chapter Members in the Middle East in the months and years to come.”

To mark the launch of CAIA Middle East Chapter, the organization planned educational events in three major markets on three consecutive days, each of which was open to CAIA Members and those interested in learning more about CAIA:

October 9th: Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s Alternative Investment Oasis: Navigating the Evolving Landscape;

October 10th: Abu Dhabi – The Falcon Economy Soars Again: ADGM’s Pursuit of Excellence in Alternative Investments; and

October 11th: Dubai – A Global Epicentre for Alternative Investments.

October 12th – Dubai – ALTS ME Conference

“Three vibrant financial centers, and four days of captivating discussions on the evolution of alternatives in the region, and ways for professionals to keep pace with the astonishing rate of change the defines this space,” added Ahmad Ali Alwan, CAIA, Deputy CEO Hub71 and CAIA Head Middle East Chapter. “We’re pleased to mark the launch of CAIA Middle East with such a robust, education-first agenda, and look forward to fostering even closer connections in the region going forward.”

About the CAIA Association

The CAIA Association is a global professional body dedicated to creating greater alignment, transparency, and knowledge for all investors, with a specific emphasis on alternative investments. A Member-driven organization representing nearly 13,000 professionals in 100 countries, CAIA Association advocates for the highest ethical standards. The organization provides unbiased insight on a broad range of investment strategies and industry issues, key among them being efforts to bring greater diversification to portfolio construction decisions to achieve better long-term investor outcomes. To learn more about the CAIA Association and how to become part of the organization’s mission, please visit https://caia.org.