Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces the issuance of a silver medal set that includes four commemorative medals, symbolizing the wildlife in the Kingdom, weighing 31 grams per medal.

The front side of the medal includes colored pictures of the Arabian Horse, Saker Falcon, Bahraini Reem Gazelle and Houbara Bustard, while the reverse side includes the picture of the Crest of Kingdom of Bahrain.

The silver medal set can be purchased from the Currency Issue Directorate at CBB in Diplomatic Area effective Wednesday, 10th January 2024 by booking a prior appointment on CBB’s website www.cbb.gov.bh, noting that the price of the medal set is BD100/-.