Doha:—Some of Qatar’s top public- and private-sector leaders, as well as key personalities from the international business community, came together at the JW Marriot Marquis on Monday to join a discussion about the socioeconomic reinvention of Qatar, a country that is making progress in the role women play in sustainable growth.

The event coincided with the celebration of International Women’s Day and aimed to project diverse achievements and commitments to the world. It was attended by considerable number of women driving changes in their respective industries. To this end, Eman AlNaemi, from Masraf Al Rayan, commented “We are committed to build upon new responsible and social investing beyond the financial sector, by supporting ESG initiatives on diverse fields such as human capital development and women empowerment”.

The event was co-hosted by the Qatar Businesswomen Association and sponsored by Microsoft and Masraf Al Rayan. It was also supported by Blue Salon, Dallah Holing, JW Marriot, Buono Qatar, and Floward.

After welcome addresses from Ioana Popa, The Business Year’s Regional Director for the Middle East, and Aisha Hussein Alfardan, Vice Chairwoman of the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA), Sheikha Alanoud Bint Hamad Al-Thani, Deputy CEO at Qatar Financial Centre kicked off the event by discussing how the country is booming despite the tremendous challenges it has encountered over the last decade, including a four-year blockade and a global pandemic. Her excellency stated that, “Qatar’s financial sector is committed and believes that all indicators of our society are strong. We have several fronts open, such as the Northfield Expansion, while Qatar is becoming an innovation hub and implementing ESG initiatives. Qatar has all bases covered and all the potential to navigate toward growth. Women are part of that vision.”

The panel discussion featured key personalities from various sectors, all who discussed the role they are already playing in delivering policies and protocols for progress on IT, education, sports, finance, and health.

Machaille Al-Naimi, President of Community Development at Qatar Foundation, stated; “As an organization dedicated to unlocking human potential, Qatar Foundation has an important responsibility to empower and give opportunity to the entire community of Qatar, and a special responsibility to lead and exemplify the empowerment of all, including women. Our ecosystem, and our values, are characterized by openness, diversity, and inclusivity. At Qatar Foundation, we are committed to empowering women through education, providing greater opportunities in university enrolment, business and entrepreneurship, science and technology, research and innovation, and many other fields”. Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, Medical Director of the Communicable Diseases Center at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) said: “Throughout our successful COVID-19 strategy, Qatar’s leading healthcare organizations worked together to build policies across the sector, with women playing an active role in the planning and implementation of a wide range of COVID-19 measures. From our strategic leaders to our frontline nurses, doctors and support staff, these female healthcare professionals were central to the delivery of our COVID-19 response during these unprecedented times.”

Lana Khalaf, Country General Manager of Microsoft, and Fatma Al-Nuaimi, Communications Executive Director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, also spoke about delivering a sustainable 20202 World Cup. Lana stressed that every industry is a digital industry, and the role of Microsoft is to empower every single person and industry to achieve more. “A sustainable FIFA is the mission, but furthermore a sustainable ecosystem is the achievement.” Speaking at the event, Fatma Al Nuaimi, Executive Communications Director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said: "The tournament has been an immense catalyst for Qatar. It has accelerated many nationwide projects that have fundamentally changed the landscape of the country forever, helping advance many of the major infrastructure projects that were part of Qatar’s National Vision 2030. The tournament has also been a key driver for the many recent human, economic, social and environmental developments the country has witnessed.” And expressed how they are using the tournament to directly build human potential. This is all helping Qatar become a leading sports hub within the region, which has its own long lasting economic and social legacies."

The event aimed to send a message of how the business community should keep empowering female leaders as entrepreneurs by accelerating their creative process and allowing them to play bigger, leading roles. The general vision from panelists was that all women need to take action and set the trend for generations to come.

Ioana Popa, The Business Year’s Regional Director for the Middle East, said that; “We at The Business Year have been covering the Qatari economy for eight consecutive years, and today are proud to celebrate the role that women play in the enhancement of different scopes of society. This event aims to draw attention to female leadership and the involvement in the business community of Qatar, touching upon different tangents from education and health to IT, sports, and finance.”

The Business Year has been charting the course of the Qatari economy for almost a decade. Its latest research, Business Year: Qatar 2022, Special FIFA World Cup Edition, will feature interviews with 150 leaders from the business community, and will be available on all major business information platforms, including Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv Eikon, Dow Jones Factiva, and FactSet, as well as on PressReader and Google Books and at thebusinessyear.com.

