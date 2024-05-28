Living their commitment to transforming entrepreneurial dreams into reality for upcoming Arab fashion designers; The Brand Booster Show held a launchpad moment for a chosen four at Ether, Abu Dhabi. Having curated an exclusive platform for business liaisons between buyers and designers; the trailblazing concept by The Brand Booster show handpicked 18 fashion designers and tastefully scrutinized their silhouettes for innovation, expression, and commercial viability.

Known to offer an elevated shopping and lifestyle experience for fashion connoisseurs; Ether made for a strategic launch partner for four fashion designers representing Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, and Qatar. With close to 120 local and international brands under one roof, Ether attracts an eclectic mix of ‘glocal’ audiences making it one of the most elite launchpads for new and upcoming fashion designers. The initiative underscores The Brand Booster show commitment to creating unparalleled opportunities to professionally connect homegrown fashion entrepreneurs with potential buyers and fashion enthusiasts, especially that the next tradeshow will happen in November .

Among the selected fashion designers was Samar Murad from Bahrain who launched her dreamy Secret Garden collection designed to empower women with a modern touch of luxury. Bothaina from Saudi Arabia showcased designs inspired by Saudi heritage and Islamic principles, seamlessly blending with global trends. Hindami from Qatar crafted fashion-forward silhouettes with a luxurious feel offering high-quality apparel for both casual wear as well as formal occasions. Nour from Iraq launched her Nura 369 collection in exotic colors and magnificent designs.

Encouraging the participants, Yaser Albeer, co-founder of The Brand Booster Show, said; “We’re immensely proud of what our young designers have achieved through the journey. Their innate talent for fashion design met with mentorship and commercial exposure to weave a beautiful confluence of art and trade. This strengthens our belief that when talent is further honed under expert leadership, it blooms beautifully, organically, and deserving of a launchpad like The Brand Booster Show. We shall continue providing the required support and guidance to keep the momentum going and ensure that the show remains an exciting opportunity for networking and learning.”

Geraldine Laborie, co-founder of The Brand Booster Show, also praised the achievements of the four designers, noting that the eight-month mentoring program was a key factor in their success. "We are delighted with the creativity of these young designers and their ability to achieve outstanding results in a relatively short period. Our training and mentoring program has been a cornerstone in helping them hone their skills and develop their creative visions."

Dubai is one of the world's leading cities to empower young talents and provides an encouraging environment for innovation through its multiple initiatives. The fashion capital of the Middle East is on a continuous pursuit to strengthen its position as an attractive launchpad to highlight young and emerging talents. With The Brand Booster Show at the helm, the success of this initiative reflects Dubai's futuristic vision of creating an incubating environment for emerging talents and highlighting them on a global level. By providing continuous support and guidance to upcoming designers, Dubai confirms its position as a leading destination in supporting innovation and facilitating the launch of young talents into commercial spaces.

About Brand Booster:

Brand Booster is the leading trade show in the UAE dedicated to empowering emerging fashion brands. Through its dynamic platform, Brand Booster connects brands directly with retailers, providing unparalleled opportunities for direct sales. Committed to fostering sustainable growth, Brand Booster offers a two-day training program to equip brands with the tools and knowledge needed for success in the competitive retail landscape.