Driven by a strong belief in the important role women play in any society, The Boulevard Arjaan by Rotana, represented by its General Manager, Hala Massaad Nahas, signed the Women’s Empowerment Principles Statement of Commitment.

The Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) is a global initiative established by UN Global Compact and UN Women that guides businesses on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace, and community to empower women to be more active in their participation in the labour market. This initiative is informed by the international laws of labour and human rights and is meant to be the vehicle for corporate delivery on gender equality. By joining the WEPs community, the leadership signals a commitment to this agenda at the highest levels of the company and to work collaboratively in multi-stakeholder networks to foster business practices that empower women.

Hala Massaad Nahas, The Boulevard Arjaan by Rotana’s General Manager, declared that The Boulevard Arjaan by Rotana strongly believes in the importance of gender equality in the labour market. “Everyone deserves an opportunity that suits their efficiency and hard work, rather than being judged by their gender”, said the General Manager.

“Gender-responsive policies and procedures that respond to the different needs of women and men lead to inclusive recruitment practices, diversified talents, improved retention rates, reduced absenteeism, and an equitable promotion system” said Evan Qursha, on behalf of UN Women.

It is worth mentioning that over 6,600 companies from all over the world signed this statement, of which 87 are based in Jordan, making a public announcement regarding their commitment to gender equality in the labour market, promoting and empowering women to play a bigger role and participate more effectively in the labour market.

With the support of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), UN Women works with companies in Jordan to redesign existing policies and programmes or to develop new policies and programmes to achieve women’s empowerment in the labour market.

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

Further information on any Rotana property, its brands or reservations can be obtained by visiting rotana.com or by contacting one of the regional sales offices.

-Ends-