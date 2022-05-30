Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) - the region’s premier training and development provider - signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – to provide training opportunities on various competencies for Gulf Air staff.

The BIBF will provide Gulf Air employees with training in leadership, management, financial acumen skills, interpersonal skills, customer excellence, succession planning, workplace wellness, teamwork, and high impact leadership, amongst other topics.

On this occasion, Captain Waleed Al Alawi, Acting Chief Executive of Gulf Air said, “We are delighted to launch this partnership with the BIBF, which plays a major role in shaping our Bahraini talent and the development of their skills. Through Gulf Air’s alliance and its keenness on developing inspired global leaders; we believe that continuous training is key to sustained development in individuals, teams, and organisations. We invest in our people, and partnering with the BIBF will bring global opportunities for our valued human capital”.

On his part, the BIBF’s Director, Dr. Ahmed AbdulHameed AlShaikh said, “This partnership outlines the importance of continuous training and development, and with today’s corporate requirements it becomes imperative for companies and organisations to continuously update staff on the dynamic changes in work-related areas, and to provide them with experienced and expert training, for professional development—the BIBF has entered into this alliance to facilitate the delivery of what business professionals and our corporate partners need.”

Through this partnership, the BIBF and Gulf Air will cooperate to provide global learning opportunities, through specialised courses and masterclasses that go beyond traditional business theory. The programmes will deliver cutting-edge, practical education in leadership, succession planning, team building, and other areas that will help the company's employees to carry out their work more efficiently and professionally.

-Ends-

ABOUT THE BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region and is affiliated with the Central Bank of Bahrain. The Institute plays a vital role in training and developing human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Arab Gulf region, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The Institute is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner of many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic banking,

Executive development,

Accounting and finance,

Academic studies,

Leadership and management,

Supply chain management,

Insurance,

Digital transformation and project management;

Which leads to integrated solutions for the business sector.

