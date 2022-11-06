Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) held its third annual Board of Directors meeting for the year, chaired by His Excellency Mr. Rasheed Mohammed Al Maraj, the Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain and Chairman of the Board.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management, headed by the Director Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hameed Al Shaikh, and focused on short and long-term future plans.

During the meeting, the Board discussed the BIBF's future initiatives and programmes highlighting the latest global trends in finance, technology, and other related fields. Over the next few years, the BIBF plans to offer more competitive training and certification courses, focusing on the latest trends in Banking and Finance, Sustainable Development, in addition to Digital Transformation, FinTech, Data Science, The Metaverse, and other emerging technologies.

The Chairman and the Board of Directors commended the Institute's excellent performance, having reached several of its strategic goals and KPIs, and also stressed the importance of continuing to provide effective training programmes to keep up with the latest global trends. Furthermore, the BIBF’s strategic goals is to contribute more effectively to Bahrain's sustainable development efforts led by His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Board also highlighted the importance of understanding the current and future workplace requirements to bridge the gap between education outcome and the labour market needs, thus contributing to creating sustainable jobs and growth.

The BIBF continues to offer robust training programmes for employees, enabling them to improve their field-related knowledge, competencies, expertise, and skills. This knowledge will help them perform more efficiently and, therefore, improve their chances of career progression.

The Institute continues to offer robust training programmes in line with its main goal aimed at preparing world-class cadres, according to the Kingdom of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, by aligning education and training to labour market needs, in partnership with established global institutions.

This quarter the BIBF has offered more than 650 training programmes across all major business disciplines, in addition to organising more than 20 seminars open to the public, with 12.5 percent increase in enrollments. Also, the financial results have seen a 15 percent increase in revenue in comparative figures for the same period last year.

At the end of the meeting, the Board praised the BIBF’s strategic direction and initiatives which aim to improve its performance and structure, provide more relevant training opportunities, and continue to support a qualified local workforce that can effectively compete in today's fast-paced digital world.

-Ends-