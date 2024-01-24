Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) – region’s premier training and development provider – successfully concluded a number of awareness sessions on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Eskan Bank employees, titled "AI Unveiled: Embracing the Power of Artificial Intelligence for a Brighter Future”. The primary aim was to equip Eskan Bank's cadres with a profound understanding of AI's transformative potential.

The sessions, attended by Dr. Khalid Abdulla, General Manager of Eskan Bank, witnessed enthusiastic participation from Eskan Bank employees representing various departments and positions.

Led by Mr. Hamad Alfahad, BIBF Expert Trainer, the sessions provided valuable insights into AI's capacity to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences within the banking sector, covering a wide range of AI-related topics, from the fundamentals of machine learning to real-world applications within the banking and finance industry.

Dr. Khaled Abdulla, General Manager of Eskan Bank, emphasised the importance of the training provided by the BIBF in raising awareness for Eskan Bank employees about the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the banking sector. He highlighted the bank's unwavering commitment to adopting advanced technologies and achieving new levels of efficiency and productivity. Dr. Abdulla stressed on the pivotal role that AI plays in improving banking sector experiences, positioning Eskan Bank at the forefront of technological innovation.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF stated: “At the BIBF, we take great pride in our role as a training provider, empowering institutions like Eskan Bank to stay at the forefront of industry advancements.” He further highlighted the institute's dedication to fostering AI awareness and ensuring organisations are equipped with the knowledge to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of banking.

He mentioned that the training courses were designed to equip Eskan Bank employees with the skills needed to navigate the ever-changing landscape of banking, stressing the BIBF's commitment to providing training and development opportunities in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), to embrace the power of technology in boosting performance, fostering innovation, and staying competitive in today's dynamic business environment.

