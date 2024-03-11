Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the region’s premier training and development institution, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), solidifying their commitment to collaboration and mutual growth for the MENA region.

The MOU was signed by the BIBF’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmed AbdulHameed AlShaikh, and Mr. Mansoor Jaffar, the CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Centre, at the BIBF’s headquarters at Bahrain Bay. The MOU marks a significant milestone in the strategic alliance between the two entities and sets the stage for enhanced cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

By inking this MoU, BIBF and ADGMA will be exploring and discussing various areas of collaboration, that are mutually beneficial to both parties and will be planned for implementation in the future.

Commenting on the signing of the MOU, Dr. Ahmed Abdulhameed AlShaikh of BIBF remarked: "We are delighted to formalise our partnership with ADGMA, a leading financial education institution in the region. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and growth in the banking and finance sector. By pooling our resources and expertise, we aim to drive positive change and create lasting impact for our stakeholders."

Welcoming BIBF as a strategic partner for future collaborations, Mansoor Jaffar of ADGMA stated, "The signing of this MOU reflects the commitment of ADGMA to strengthening ties and building long-term strategic partnerships with key stakeholders such as BIBF, a renowned institution with established excellence in banking and finance education in the region and beyond. ADGMA is pleased to be expanding its geographical remit to support the wider MENA region within the field of education and local capacity building. We are confident that together, we will create new opportunities for knowledge development, innovation and collaboration, ultimately contributing to the financial literacy of the Gulf region."

The signing of the MOU between BIBF and ADGMA signals a new chapter of collaboration and partnership in the financial landscape of the Gulf region. Both entities are poised to leverage their respective strengths and resources to drive innovation, promote knowledge sharing, and facilitate sustainable growth in the banking and finance industry.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global footprint.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in the following areas:

Banking and financial services,

Islamic banking,

Executive Development,

Accounting and Finance,

Academic Studies,

Leadership and Management,

Insurance,

Digital Transformation and Project Management.

