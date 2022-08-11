Bentley Mulliner Batur launches new design language for Bentley

To be revealed at Monterey Car Week 2022 at 07:00 GST, Sunday 21st August

Middle East: Bentley Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world, is synonymous with the handcraftsmanship of exclusive coachbuilt grand tourers, at the pinnacle of the Bentley family. Following the instant success of the Bacalar project, Mulliner will debut a stunning new model – the Batur – at this year’s Monterey Car Week. So much more than the successor to Bacalar, the Bentley Mulliner Batur reveals an all-new design language for Bentley that showcases themes and forms that will define Bentley’s future range of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Like the Bacalar, the Batur is named after a beautiful natural body of water. Lake Batur is an 88m deep, 16 km2 crater lake in Kintamani on the island of Bali, Indonesia.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be revealed to the world at 07:00 GST on Sunday 21st August.

