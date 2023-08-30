The Avenues-Bahrain, the largest seafront mall in Bahrain, proudly announces that it has been accredited with three esteemed certifications: Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015, Occupational Health and Safety Management System ISO 45001:2018, and Facilities Management ISO 41001:2018. The assessment and the certification has been carried out by DNV which mark a significant achievement for the organization.

These certifications represent an extraordinary leap forward for The Avenues-Bahrain, solidifying its commitment to delivering excellence in all aspects of its operations. These achievements signify the highest standards of quality, health and safety, and facilities management within the industry, positioning The Avenues-Bahrain as a leader in the kingdom.

The Facilities Department, responsible for maintaining the complex’s infrastructure and ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for visitors, underwent rigorous assessments and audits to meet the stringent criteria set forth by the certification bodies. By achieving the Quality Management System ISO 9001:2015 certification, The Avenues-Bahrain demonstrates its adherence to international quality management principles, focusing on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement.

Furthermore, the Occupational Health and Safety Management System ISO 45001:2018 certification emphasizes The Avenues-Bahrain's unwavering commitment to occupational health and safety management. By implementing robust systems and protocols, to ensure the well-being of its employees, tenants, and visitors, setting new benchmarks for safety practices within the industry.

Perhaps most notably, The Avenues-Bahrain becomes one of the first organization in the industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain to be certified with the Facilities Management ISO 41001:2018, certified by DNV. This prestigious certification recognizes The Avenues Bahrain exceptional standards in facility management, showcasing its ability to optimize operations and enhance the overall experience for all stakeholders.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Mr. Firas Barakat, Mall Director of The Avenues-Bahrain, said, "We are immensely proud of our Facilities Department for attaining these three prestigious certifications simultaneously. This accomplishment reinforces our dedication to delivering excellence in every facet of our operations and highlights our commitment to providing an unparalleled shopping experience to our visitors."

