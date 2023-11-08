Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has recently revealed the launch of the Capacity Building Program for NGOs, which seeks to support non-profit institutions by supporting them in developing their offerings and improving the quality of service to help implement programs and initiatives aimed at achieving a sustainable social impact.

This announcement coincides with the Third Sector Forum organised by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi. Reflecting the accelerated growth seen in Abu Dhabi's Third Sector, the move emphasises Ma’an’s pivotal role in fostering sustainable development, improving social well-being, and generating a lasting positive impact that benefits all members of society.

The Capacity Building Program supports Third Sector institutions in achieving financial sustainability, fostering cooperation with stakeholders, and advancing their goals for long-term viability. It also delivers 12-week workshops and guidance sessions, enabling these institutions to address social priorities that benefit the members of Abu Dhabi society.

Through this program, Ma'an oversees the operational practices of the institutions, providing direction and guidance to align activities and goals. This support is geared towards enabling contribution to the national economy, expanding capabilities to create new job opportunities, and effectively measuring the social impact of the services they provide.

The program has extended its support to 26 institutions dedicated to addressing critical social priorities, including elderly people and individuals with disabilities, as well as other areas such as community cohesion and mental health promotion. Additionally, it covers health, social, cultural, and various other priorities. Through this program, Ma'an reaffirms its ongoing commitment to collaborate with the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi to bolster the third sector. This collaboration encourages the establishment of new institutions and associations across diverse fields while providing essential support for their development and streamlining their operations through various means.

