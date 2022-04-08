UAE: Leading international lodging owner-operator, The Ascott Limited has been nominated for the ‘Middle East's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’ at the World Travel Awards 2022 for the tenth consecutive year.

The renowned serviced apartment brand and six-time winner, currently operates 16 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Central Asia. These include Ascott Park Place Dubai, Citadines Culture Village Dubai, and its franchised property - Citadines Metro Central Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; Somerset Al Fateh in Bahrain; Somerset Maslak Istanbul in Turkey, and Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh, Ascott Corniche Al Khobar, Ascott Tahlia Jeddah, Ascott Sari Jeddah, Citadines Al Salamah Jeddah and Spectrums Residence Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The brand recently launched three new properties under its iconic Citadines and Somerset brands including, Citadines Al Ghubrah Muscat in Oman; Somerset Downtown Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia; Somerset City Centre Atyrau in Kazakhstan; Somerset West Bay Doha in Qatar; and Somerset Westview Nairobi in Kenya. Slated with a robust expansion plan, Ascott is set to open multiple properties in the region this year across its Ascott the Residence, Somerset and Citadines brands.

Offering spacious living & dining areas, functional kitchenettes, and lifestyle amenities in prime neighbourhoods, the serviced apartment’s brand has etched a name for itself in the Middle East, offering global services and world-class hospitality to guests.

Voting for the nominations are open until 20th April, 2022 at: https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

