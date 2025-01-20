Cairo: The Board of Directors of the “Arab-African Council for Awareness” convened a meeting with members of the High Advisory Committee, which includes experts from diverse fields, to discuss the council’s work plan for the coming period. The meeting also focused on frameworks for collaboration with international and regional organizations to promote awareness across various sectors and domains.

During the meeting, the council members reviewed its strategic vision to enhance cooperation with the League of Arab States to elevate awareness in multiple fields through joint initiatives aligned with the goals of sustainable development. The council also aims to establish fruitful collaboration with the Arab Hospitals Federation to promote health awareness and enhance access to healthcare services across the Arab world and Africa.

The council’s work plan for the upcoming period reflects its founding mission: empowering Arab and African communities with the knowledge and resources necessary to achieve sustainable development in various sectors and fostering an environment that supports progress and inclusivity for a better future.

The Arab-African Council for Awareness is a nonprofit civil organization that brings together a distinguished group of prominent figures from Arab and African countries with diverse expertise and backgrounds in health, economics, business, and media. These experts work together under the council’s umbrella to raise awareness on various issues in line with the sustainable development goals of Arab and African nations.

Through this unique gathering of expertise, the council aims to launch effective awareness initiatives at both the Arab and African levels, leveraging ideas and experiences to achieve sustainable positive change that benefits the people of these regions.