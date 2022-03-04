1.1 billion young people are at risk of hearing loss due to inter-relative marriage in addition to regular and prolonged exposure to loud sounds

The Arab Academy of Otology & Cochlear Implant and MED-EL the leading manufacturing of implantable hearing solutions, joins the World Health Organization (WHO) in celebration of the World Hearing Day and in raising awareness about the importance of hearing loss causes and prevention; holding a press conference during the Arab Cochlear Implant Conference (ACIC) in the presence of board members from the Arab Academy of Otology & Cochlear Implant who are the key consultants & Cochlear Implant figures representing countries from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Syria, Sudan, Qatar, Morocco and Egypt. With Professor Abdulrahman Hagr the President of Arab Academy of Otology and Cochlear Implants, Dr. Ahmed Al Amadi from United Arab Emirates, Dr. Jamal Kassouma from Syria, Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Qahtani from Qatar, Prof. Fatthi Abdul Baki Egypt, Dr. Abdulhameed Ghanim from Morocco, Dr. Osama Khaled Sudan and Tamer Al Shahat CEO MED-EL Middle East.

The conference theme was “Together for Better Hearing” which focuses on the importance and knowledge in this area in addition to solutions in assisting individuals and children with hearing loss. The doctors from the region came together to focus and elaborate more on the efforts of different governates to provide hearing care for all.

Prof. Abdulrahman Hagr, President of the Arab Academy of Otology and Cochlear Implant, President of the ACIC Conference said “millions of people across the world live with disabling hearing loss. Approximately 466 million worldwide, 34 million of these are children. On the other hand, “one third of people over 65 years of age are affected”. This makes hearing loss the third most prevalent chronic health condition affecting older adults”

Dr. Ahmad Al Amadi from the UAE added saying: “UAE always cared to take the advanced necessary steps and solutions by implementing mandatory hearing screening for newborn children which in return helped in detecting hearing loss at early stages The earlier the better.

Additionally, I would like to call out for the key opinion leaders to further support in the rehabilitation process”

Hearing loss is sometimes considered an invisible disability and while awareness is low, it is a growing concern worldwide. Globally, over 1.5 billion people live with hearing loss and by 2050 this number is estimated to rise to over 2.5 billion (1 in 4 people).

Dr. Jamal Kassouma also highlighted that interrelated marriages is the main reason of the continued increasing numbers of children born deaf in the Arab world, where sometime one family could have up to three kids all suffering from hearing loss.

Tamer Al Shahat, CEO MED-EL Middle East says: “At MED-EL, it is our vision to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life. This is best fulfilled by offering a complete portfolio of hearing implants. We offer five hearing systems to provide the most effective treatment for specific types of hearing loss. And now we've developed high-precision passive middle ear implants and added them to our portfolio. Making MED-EL the only manufacturer worldwide to offer a complete portfolio of hearing solutions for all types of hearing loss”.

About MED-EL

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication. The Austrian-based, privately owned business was co-founded by industry pioneers Ingeborg and Erwin Hochmair, whose ground-breaking research led to the development of the world’s first micro-electronic multi-channel cochlear implant (CI), which was successfully implanted in 1977 and was the basis for what is known as the modern CI today. This laid the foundation for the successful growth of the company in 1990, when they hired their first employees. To date, MED-EL has grown to more than 2,300 employees from around 80 nations and 30 locations worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions to treat all types of hearing loss, enabling people in 134 countries enjoy the gift of hearing with the help of a MED-EL device. MED-EL’s hearing solutions include cochlear and middle ear implant systems, a combined Electric Acoustic Stimulation hearing implant system, auditory brainstem implants as well as surgical and non-surgical bone conduction devices. www.medel.com