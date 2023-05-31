Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), Bahrain’s American-model University has announced that admissions are open for the 2023-2023 academic year. AUBH has expanded its portfolio of academic offerings with the introduction of new undergraduate and graduate programs. A Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity (contingent upon HEC approval) as well as a Master of Science in Engineering Management will be offered in September 2023. This announcement follows the recent news that AUBH has officially achieved U.S Accreditation through the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the highest levels of quality assurance in higher education.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook, AUBH President commented: “We are very proud of the growth of our academic portfolio and the access it will provide students to a wide range of local and international opportunities. Industries such as cybersecurity, civil engineering, digital marketing, and human resources are thriving on a global level and we look forward to creating meaningful collaborations with companies within these sectors, to offer our students a seamless pathway to professional opportunities.”

The AUBH admission process is open for the 2023-2024 academic year, for both national and international students.

Offering a growing base of programs across AUBH’s Colleges from a modern campus in Riffa, AUBH embraces a unique approach to learning, giving students access to real world scenarios and practical, case-based lessons. AUBH is adopting the latest in learning technology, library, labs, and sports center facilities, and strives to keep its vibrant campus bustling with academic and extra-curricular life among its multi-cultural student body.

About AUBH:

AUBH is the first comprehensive, purpose-built, American-model co-educational University in the Kingdom of Bahrain and is supported by the Elm fund. The University offers a holistic journey for students and unique approach to education that fosters interaction and collaboration between students, faculty, and the professional community.

The contemporary, 75,000 square meter campus is located in Riffa, Bahrain. The innovative and high-tech campus enhances the teaching and learning experience for both faculty and students. Along with classrooms, library and labs, the campus includes a Sports Center with indoor and outdoor courts and fields, vast Student Commons, and an Auditorium for special events.

AUBH curricula is built by experts and specialists to equip students with the knowledge and soft skills to succeed in a rapidly ever-changing environment. The AUBH quality of American-style education mirrors that of the best universities in the United States. The University’s unique academic structure enables students to find their real passions and allows them to develop their abilities, leading to long successful careers in their chosen industry.

AUBH is licensed by the Higher Education Council of the Ministry of Education in Bahrain, the national regulator for the Kingdom’s Higher Education Institutions, and is a CIQG Member of the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in the U.S.

AUBH has also received U.S. accreditation through the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), one of the seven best known accrediting agencies in the USA. This makes AUBH among only a handful of other universities accredited by this world-renowned commission in the GCC and MENA region. The Commission awarded AUBH accreditation for upholding the highest international academic standards for educational quality and effectiveness.

AUBH has also recently achieved official recognition by the Ministry of Education in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

