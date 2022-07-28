The GCC's American Chambers of Commerce (AmChams) officially signed an MOU amongst themselves that signifies unity across borders in upcoming events and collaborations. AmCham strives to discuss and pursue common commercial interests and maintain relations with commerce and other commercial organizations. AmCham Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Oman, and Qatar are committed to coming together and hosting events and initiatives as a consortium within the GCC, for the purpose of ensuring collaboration and building strong relationships amongst their members.

After two years of countrywide shutdowns due to the 2020 pandemic, there is no better time for this announcement. Mere months before the FIFA World Cup, AmChams across the GCC continue supporting their members by hosting events and initiatives together for the benefit of their members and friends. If you are not a member of your local AmCham, it is not too late to take part in these upcoming awe-inspiring events. Contact your local American Chamber of Commerce today.

"We are honored to continue our strong alliance that has been formed throughout the past year between the AmChams across the GCC. Collaboration and continued relationship building will continue to be crucial aspects of this partnership, for the benefit of our Members and to further extend and support the ties between our host countries and the U.S." - Paola de la Roche, Executive Director of ABCK-AmCham Kuwait.

