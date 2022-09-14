Modena: – The new Maserati GranTurismo has taken to the road ahead of its official reveal, in the Modena and Trofeo versions fitted with the V6 Nettuno engine.

GranTurismo is the Brand’s true icon and its energy is unstoppable: the high-performance coupé is already travelling many miles, with a selected number of employees from the Maserati Family in the driving seat.

The livery has only one main message: the return of a Maserati icon created 75 years ago.

It all began with the A6 1500, a model with a revolutionary spirit, the forerunner of a class of car that had never been seen before. It would go on to influence the automotive landscape all over the world, and successive generations of Maserati road cars.

Granturismo is a way of life 100% Made in Italy: a type of high-performance car, suitable for long distances and comfortable journeys.

The idea came about after WWII, during the Italian economic boom, when we showed the world our outstanding products, our strength, optimism and carefree attitude, the will to work but also to enjoy ourselves.

At that historic moment, Maserati solved an equation that appeared to be impossible: a new concept of luxury mobility, capable of bringing together performance and comfort.

Today, the energy of the new Maserati GranTurismo generation is now ready to take the Brand ahead into the future, emboldened by its unique style and driven by an innate propensity for innovation.

Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable for their extraordinary personality. The ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante – the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new "everyday exceptional" SUV. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

