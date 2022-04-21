MIDDLE EAST – The all-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV hit the track at Yas Circuit, turning heads with its sleek good looks and changing perspectives about switching to electric with its fun-to-drive characteristics. Hosted by EV Lab, the event familiarized the community with electric vehicle technology through a hands-on driving experience and a showcase of the latest and greatest in clean and innovative automotive engineering.

Chevrolet and Bin Hamoodah Auto, Chevrolet’s Official dealer partner in Abu Dhabi, sent two Bolt EUVs to the event, to encourage discovery and satisfy curiosity. With one vehicle in the showcase, guests got up-close-and-personal with the vehicle, exploring the sleek exterior and spacious interior, guided by experts from EV Lab. Attendees drove the second vehicle around the track to experience the Bolt EUV’s fun-to-drive characteristics, such as One Pedal Driving2, which allows the driver to speed up, slow down or come to a complete stop with just one pedal and Regen on Demand, which converts kinetic energy into stored battery energy by simply pulling on a steering wheel-mounted paddle. Completely unique to driving electric, these features thrill new EV drivers and set the Chevrolet Bolt EUV apart as a game-changer in the region.

“We have found that nothing convinces a driver to make the switch to electric quite like getting behind the wheel and taking it for a spin, so that’s exactly what we did. Working with key partners like EV Lab is essential to familiarize and excite people about the next wave of mobility,” said Sharon Nishi, Chief Marketing Officer, GM Africa & Middle East. “The Chevrolet Bolt EUV is an outstanding vehicle, directly addressing common concerns about making the switch to electric with its long-range battery life, packaged in a dynamic and sporty SUV body. It’s a game-changer, democratizing EVs and providing a viable, everyday option for the region’s drivers.”

“We are always looking for new ways to bring exciting Chevrolet-powered experiences to our customers in Abu Dhabi. The Bolt EUV is a stand-out vehicle and, through this partnership with EV Lab, we were able to put customers behind the wheel to experience it for themselves and go some way in convincing even the most passionate petrolhead that driving electric is fun and viable for the daily commute. We look forward to working more closely with important partners, to continue delivering an outstanding service to our customers across Abu Dhabi,” said Ayman Al Bijawi, Sales and Marketing Director – Bin Hamoodah Auto.

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV takes what people loved about the Chevrolet Bolt EV and repackaged it into an SUV body, opening up more space for passengers and cargo in a region defined by its love for bigger, bolder, better vehicles. Offering 547KM of pure electric range1 on a full charge, the Bolt EUV needs to be recharged about as often as a petrol car needs to re-fuel, making it the ideal EV for all types of lifestyles.

EV Lab is the region’s first platform exclusively promoting all-electric vehicles, with the aim to drive the transition from petrol to electric vehicles, also offering a selection of some of the best EV products available in the market for rent. EV Lab hosted an event at Yas Circuit, featuring a star-studded line-up of EVs to give curious drivers the chance to get behind the wheel and experience a whole new way to drive.

The Chevrolet Bolt EUV will be available across the region later this year. For more information, please visit Chevrolet Arabia.

NEDC- estimated 547KM EV range, estimated WLTP 435 Km, tested EPA 397 Km. Your actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and how you use and maintain your vehicle. You should always use your brake pedal if you need to stop quickly.

