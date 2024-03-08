The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has set the dates for remote visitations to inmates of Correction and Rehabilitation Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, via "Nafidhaty” (My Window) visitation app, during the holy month of Ramadan, from Monday to Friday for both men and women.

The ADJD indicated that applications to conduct visits to inmates can be registered electronically through the Abu Dhabi Government Services website ("TAMM"), via https://www.tamm.abudhabi/ar-ae, or, www.adpolice.gov.ae. The approval will be sent through an SMS message setting the date and the police station to carry out the visit remotely using application.

The Judicial Department also explained that in accordance with the applicable regulations, visitations by families and relatives for male and female inmates are scheduled starting from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday will be dedicated to visiting female inmates at Al Ain Correction and Rehabilitation Centres from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. As regards Embassies and lawyers, they will be able to conduct visitations on Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.