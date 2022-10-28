The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) received a delegation from the Ras Al Khaimah Courts, as part of the efforts undertaken to strengthen joint cooperation relations with various judicial and legal institutions, in a bid to strengthen the bonds of effective partnership towards consolidating the foundations of justice and the rule of law and enhancing security, social and economic stability.

The visit of the delegation, which consisted of a number of members of the judiciary, division directors and heads of sections at Ras Al Khaimah Courts, allowed for a comparative analysis of best practices implemented with the aim of developing institutional and strategic objectives, and leveraging experiences and knowledge in all areas, including the digital transformation process and the remote litigation system.

On this occasion, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department underlined its interest in developing cooperation in the judicial field, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, who calls for the exchange of expertise and experiences with the different judicial authorities, in order to develop institutional capacities and achieve integration between the institutions of the judiciary in the UAE, with the ultimate goal being the implementation of best practices adopted in the judicial arena.

During the visit, the delegation of Ras-Al-Khaimah Courts was briefed on the Judicial Department’s Strategic Plan 2021-2023, which aims to adopt international best practices and achieve excellence in the administration of justice through four priorities aimed at supporting judicial specialisation and ensuring the quality of judicial decisions and prosecutorial work, while ensuring business sustainability and continuity within a forward-looking framework, and satisfying court users through the provision of smart and innovative judicial and legal services.

The representatives of Ras-Al-Khaimah Courts also learned about the best practices implemented by the ADJD in terms of improving and developing institutional performance, especially in strategic planning and the mechanism used for monitoring monthly performance indicators, and listened to a detailed explanation about the management of the judicial system and legal services.

The delegation members also attended a presentation highlighting the efforts made by the ADJD in the field of digital transformation, the remote litigation system, and its role in facilitating access to justice by completing all litigation procedures electronically using cutting edge technology means, which showcases the development of the ADJD's services and the modernness of its systems, processes and strategic plans.