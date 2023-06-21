Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, in collaboration with the Emirates School Establishment, awarded schools across the UAE that engaged the most during the Awards nomination campaign. The Abu Dhabi Awards is an initiative based on the values of selflessness, giving and inclusion and through its collaboration with the Emirates School Establishment was able to promote these values to the participating students.

Over 60 schools from across the country submitted nominations in support of the Abu Dhabi Awards 11th edition in which over 6,300 nominations from students were received. In first place and with the highest received engagement was Al Misk Kindergarten in Al Ain, followed by Lubna Bent Hubab School in Fujairah, and Al Morooj Kindergarten in Sharjah.

When awarding the most engaging schools, the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee expressed its sincere gratitude to all the schools that participated in the campaign.

The Abu Dhabi Awards recognizes those whom have selflessly contributed to the improvement of society by positively impacting the UAE. Since its inception in 2005, the Abu Dhabi Awards has honoured 92 individuals from 16 different nationalities. Previous award recipients have made valuable contributions in a countless number of fields.

For more information about the Abu Dhabi Awards, please visit www.abudhabiawards.ae

