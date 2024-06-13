Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the master plan and infrastructure for the “Thakher Makkah” project, participated in the “And purify My House” initiative under the patronage of the Mayor of the Holy Capital, Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud. Additionally, the company organised an initiative to raise health and food safety awareness and distribute umbrellas to pilgrims within the “Thakher Makkah” project in partnership with the Municipal Volunteer Department in the Holy Makkah Municipality.

Thakher employees participated in a volunteer initiative “And purify My House”, held over three days, aimed at preparing and equipping the Holy Sites for the arrival of pilgrims. The initiative included volunteer activities focused on cleaning and preparing locations such as Mount Arafat, Mina, and Muzdalifah. Efforts also involved restoring visual distortions and maintaining public facilities, including painting and other tasks.

The company also participated in an initiative to raise health awareness and food safety for pilgrims. Employees distributed umbrellas to pilgrims within the Thakher Makkah project and the surrounding area. These efforts are part of a comprehensive program aimed at promoting healthcare and prevention during the Hajj season, with a focus on the importance of hygiene and nutrition. The initiative ensures proper facilities are available for pilgrims to guarantee a safe and healthy Hajj experience.

Eng. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, said, “At Thakher Company, we emphasize on the importance of cooperation and participation in volunteer activities within the Kingdom that aim to foster the values of generosity and social solidarity, and to enhance the esteemed image of the Holy Capital in the eyes of pilgrims. I would also like to extend my gratitude to everyone who participated in organizing this initiative, and to our employees for their humanitarian and volunteer efforts in serving the pilgrims and strengthening the spirit of cooperation and social responsibility”.

Its noteworthy to mention that Thakher Makkah project is located approximately 1 km from the Holy Mosque (Haram) and a few kilometers away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat. In addition, the project contributes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030.

The project spanning over an area of 320,000 sqm. Upon completion, it will include about 100 land plots of various uses for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership.

-Ends-

About Thakher Makkah:

Thakher Makkah by Thakher Development Company is one of the largest and most important projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's vision aims to change the real estate development scene in the Holy City of Makkah by contributing to the city's sustainable development and becoming the preferred destination for visitors.

Thakher Makkah project, valued at 26 billion Saudi riyals, will provide 15,000 direct and 18,000 indirect jobs. The project partakes in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 by enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and enriching their experience. It also aims to promote the city's real estate and economic development and enable those wishing to own a unique property in an integrated community with a vibrant and safe environment, proximity to the Great Mosque, and valuable services.